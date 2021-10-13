Niko Kirwan hailed as a 'shining example' for young footballers after All Whites winner

The All Whites’ win over Bahrain wasn’t the first time Niko Kirwan helped secure a victory for a side coached by Danny Hay.

They were captain and coach of the Sacred Heart College 1st XI in 2014, when they won every competition they entered in New Zealand schoolboy football.

After seven years apart, they’ve now reconnected with the national football team, which is eyeing a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport Niko Kirwan celebrates his goal against Bahrain with All Whites captain Chris Wood.

And they’ve made the perfect start this month, with a pair of friendly wins over Curaçao and Bahrain – the latter courtesy of an 88th-minute headed winner by Kirwan, playing just his second international.

Sitting next to Hay at the team hotel afterwards, Kirwan – son of All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwarn – reflected on how far he’d come and how being named 1st XI captain during his school days in Auckland had helped set him on the way to becoming a professional footballer.

“It was a big turning point, especially being under a coach like Danny who gave me a direction to go forward from.

“Having that responsibility of being captain and just being a leader on the field and off just put me straight in the direction I wanted to be in.

“I was lucky enough to cross paths [with Hay] and now we're back again.”

After leaving Sacred Heart, where his team-mates included Michael Woud, who started in goal for the All Whites against Bahrain, Kirwan first came to prominence playing for Team Wellington as they won the New Zealand national league in 2017.

Later that year he moved to Italy, where he had grown up while father John was coach of the national rugby team. Over the past five seasons he has played for four different clubs and is currently at Padova, who are chasing promotion from the third-tier Serie C competition to second-tier Serie B.

He has had one previous All Whites callup, in March 2018, when he was recovering from an ankle injury and didn’t play, so this month’s matches were his first for his country, making him a rare example of an international footballer from New Zealand who didn’t come through the age-group ranks

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport Niko Kirwan in action for the All Whites against Bahrain.

Hay said Kirwan was “an unbelievable example of perseverance, hard work, and what a good mentality is for a young up-and-coming hopeful”.

“Without wanting to embarrass him, he came back to New Zealand [from Italy] and it was tough, the first year. He came out of his shell, literally exploded out of his shell, the second season I had him at Sacred Heart, then went on to do really well for Team Wellington.

“Most people don't really know his journey in Italy, but the resiliency he's shown over there, constantly trying to chase first-team football, to prove people wrong – it's a great example for any up-and-coming footballer, and we've got a couple following in his footsteps.

“I look at somebody like Niko, and think he's a shining light of what you can achieve if you have dreams, and you're actually prepared to sacrifice and make them become a reality.”

Kirwan has made a strong start to the Serie C season with Padova, scoring one goal and assisting two others in seven appearances, and said he was in as good place as he had been during his entire time in Italy.

“I've found a club that believes in me. That's the most important thing.

“I want to get back to Serie B and go as high as I can. They missed out last year in the final and they have ambitions to go up, they have a good coach, they have a good system, and I'm happy.

“I just want to play as many games as possible and start every week because that's how you improve, when you play. They've given me this opportunity and I'm happy to be there.”

Kirwan is the only right back New Zealand has playing senior professional football in Europe right now, which is a feather in his cap while Covid-19 travel restrictions keep Hay from selecting from a full pool of players.

He will be looking to link up the national team again in November, where they are hoping to secure more matches to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers that lie in wait in 2022.

All Whites – October international window

All Whites 2 (Bill Tuiloma 9’, Chris Wood 33’) Curaçao 1 (Rangelo Janga 72’). HT: 2-0

All Whites 1 (Niko Kirwan 88’) Bahrain 0. HT: 0-0