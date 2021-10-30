All Whites to play The Gambia; one unvaccinated player set to miss selection

All Whites coach Danny Hay says one player from his last squad won't be in the next one as they aren't vaccinated against Covid-19.

One player from the All Whites squad that beat Curaçao and Bahrain is set to miss their match against The Gambia in November as they have chosen not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Coach Danny Hay said two of the 21 players picked for the October matches would not back up – one due to injury and one because they can’t enter the United Arab Emirates, where the match will be played.

He did not name the player, though their identity will be revealed when a squad of 23 is named on Monday.

“Over here they are really quite strict on vaccinations and getting into the country and needing to be double-vaxxed and at this stage there is a player that hasn't had that, and so we won't be able to select them at this point in time,” Hay said.

“I think it's just their choice at this point in time, from what I understand," Hay added, when asked if it was someone in the process of being fully vaccinated.

“Everybody's got to make their own choice around that, but with any choice comes consequences, and sometimes the consequences are positive, sometimes they are not so good.

“Ultimately that's up to that's up to the players to decide. That's not something I'm going to try and force on any individual. They have to make their own mind up.”

The All Whites are set to take part in Oceania World Cup qualifying in Qatar in March, where there are similar restrictions, so the unnamed player’s role in that campaign is set to be significantly reduced if they don't change their mind.

It is not clear who the injured player that will miss the matches is, though Hay said it wasn’t Marko Stamenic, who was substituted early in a recent match for his Danish club HB Køge.

New Zealand Football announced the fixture against The Gambia on Saturday and said another match would be confirmed in the near future.

That match won’t be against another country’s full-strength national team and will therefore be a non-cap earning fixture.

Both matches will be played at Zayed Sport City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the match to be announced set for an 8pm kickoff on Friday, November 12, local time [5am November 13 NZ time] and the match against The Scorpions, as The Gambia’s national team are known, set for an 8pm kickoff on Tuesday, November 16 [5am November 17 NZ time].

The Gambia are ranked 147th in the world by Fifa, 36 places lower than New Zealand at 111th.

They failed to advance to the second round of African qualification for next year's World Cup, losing a home-and-away playoff to Angola earlier this year.

But they are one of the 24 teams to have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in January and this match will be part of their preparation for that tournament.

The matches will be a chance for the All Whites to build on their wins over Curaçao and Bahrain as they look forward to 2022, where there is an international window at the end of January, and their overall aim is to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

Oceania World Cup qualifying is then set to take place in March, with an intercontinental playoff for the top team from the region to follow in June, ahead of the tournament in Qatar next November and December.

Matches against African opponents are rare for the All Whites. They have played just two in the last 10 years – a 2-1 loss to Kenya in 2018 and a 0-0 draw with South Africa in 2014.