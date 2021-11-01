Three incumbents missing as All Whites squad named; two uncapped players in

The All Whites will play The Gambia and an as yet unamed opponent in Abu Dhabi this month.

Three incumbents were missing from the All Whites squad named for the November international on window, but NZ Football did not say which of them, if any, were not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The national men’s football team will play The Gambia and an opponent to be confirmed this month.

When those matches were announced on Saturday coach Danny Hay said two incumbents were set to be absent – one due to injury and one as they were not vaccinated.

When the squad was announced on Monday, with defenders Nikko Boxall and Dalton Wilkins and goalkeeper Nik Tzanev the three incumbents not included, NZ Football said in a statement it would “not be releasing the vaccination status of individual players not selected for the team”.

READ MORE:

* All Whites to play The Gambia; one unvaccinated player set to miss selection

* Playing time at club level in focus as All Whites break up after successful window

* Niko Kirwan hailed as a 'shining example' for young footballers after All Whites winner

* 'It's unreal': Niko Kirwan pops up late to score winning goal as All Whites beat Bahrain



“All of the squad are vaccinated against Covid-19 as is required for playing and training in Abu Dhabi,” it said.

“New Zealand Football has stressed the importance of vaccination to all players in contention for the team as well as informed them that they risk missing out on future selection if they are unvaccinated.”

NZ Football’s statement also did not provide any details on player injuries. Boxall, Tzanev, and Wilkins are all believed to have played for their clubs at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Jamie Searle and defender Francis de Vries have received their first All Whites callups while there was a recall for forward Elliot Collier.

The All Whites will play The Gambia on November 16 [kickoff 5am November 17 NZ time].

Before that they will play a non-cap earning international on November 12 [kickoff 5am November 13 NZ time].

Both matches will be played in Abu Dhabi, where Hay and other members of his staff have been based since the wins over Curaçao and Bahrain last month.

All Whites squad – November international window

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Jamie Searle, Michael Woud

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Kelvin Kalua, Niko Kirwan, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Joey Champness, Elliot Collier, Andre de Jong, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Chris Wood