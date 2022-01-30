Teenage midfielder Marko Stamenic already a key figure for the All Whites

Marko Stamenic on the ball during the All Whites’ loss to Jordan in Abu Dhabi.

Some 25 players have taken the field for the All Whites in the four matches they’ve played since October last year.

But only two have played every possible minute – English Premier League forward Chris Wood and teenage midfielder Marko Stamenic, whose value to the national men’s football team is already clear to see.

In the All Whites’ 3-1 loss to Jordan on Friday [Saturday NZ time] the 19-year-old was tasked with deputising for Joe Bell, who wasn’t fit to start, at the base of a midfield diamond, as a No 6.

In their three wins at the end of last year, over Curaçao, Bahrain, and The Gambia, he typically played in a more advanced role, as a No 8.

But he did get time as a No 6 in the non-cap earning fixture against Algeria A’ in November, which the All Whites also won.

And on the evidence of his step into public view in that role against Jordan at New York University Stadium in Abu Dhabi, he appears to be equally comfortable in both positions.

Stamenic began the match against Jordan looking to provide a base on which the team could build and was up to the task, even if he wasn’t as influential in driving them on attack as he might have hoped. Later, he moved forward, with Clayton Lewis dropping deeper, and it was clear that is the position where he is probably best used right now.

“If you look at somebody like Marko, who's such a young player, I thought he had some excellent, outstanding moments,” All Whites coach Danny Hay said afterwards.

“He’s a player that’s got a massive future and I think whether it's as a six or an eight, he's going to be a big part of the national team and his professional football environment, wherever he is playing.”

Right now, he is playing at HB Køge who are sitting in the middle of the table in the Danish second-tier, the same league All Whites team-mates Elijah Just and Callum McCowatt play in for leaders FC Helsingør.

He has returned there after being back at his parent club, FC Copenhagen, during the mid-season break, and will be hoping he can show enough over the second half of the season to play his way into the top-tier side’s first-team plans for next season.

What his renewed loan means for his chances of being available for all of the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in March is yet to be seen, but you can be sure Hay will be eager to have him in Qatar ahead of the start of the Fifa international window, where players have to be released, which falls on the day of their second fixture.

Ahead of the start of qualifying, Hay has spoken often about needing to give players opportunities and seeing whether they can seize them, and Stamenic has done precisely that since he made his debut against Curaçao in October.

Hay had been ready to call him up as early as March 2020, less than six months after he’d been a standout for New Zealand at the 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup, having come through the Olé Football Academy under the tutelage of former All White Declan Edge.

Even then, his technical ability was already vastly superior to most of the country’s players and he has only improved since – significantly so in the six months since the Tokyo Olympics, where he played in all four of the OlyWhites’ matches.

“I think we can all see that he's technically a gifted player,” Hay said .

“Physically, he's still fairly immature – there's going to be a lot of development to go on with him physically, but he's still quite an imposing figure already.

“He has the ability to evade defenders and to pick a pass, and for such a young guy, he's got an old head on his shoulders as well – he’s very similar to Joe Bell in that regard – and he tries to show a lot of courage.

“In the space of seven months he has evolved pretty quickly, and I think he will continue to because he's in a fantastic environment in Europe. Copenhagen are really watching him closely, taking a keen eye on his development, where he is out on loan at the moment and no doubt they'll be watching all these games.

“He's one that we really need to look after to make sure that come the big games he is still in a really positive mindset and feeling good about himself and feeling free to express himself.”

The All Whites have one match to go ahead of World Cup qualifying – a friendly against Uzbekistan on Tuesday [kickoff Wednesday 4am NZ time], where Stamenic is likely to start once more and could play a full 90 minutes yet again.

Looking ahead to the business end of the Oceania qualifying tournament at the end of March, and the potential intercontinental playoff for a place at the World Cup which should follow in June, you can expect he’ll have a big role to play, which is all the more impressive when you consider he only turns 20 next month.