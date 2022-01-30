Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic joins All Whites in camp after recovering from Covid-19

Stefan Marinovic will rejoin the All Whites ahead of their friendly against Uzbekistan later this week.

The All Whites are set to be reinforced for their second friendly in the current international window by the return of experienced goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

The 30-year-old gloveman didn’t assemble with the rest of the squad in Abu Dhabi last week ahead of their loss to Jordan at the weekend, as he tested positive for Covid-19 prior to departing Israel, where he plays for Hapoel Nof HaGalil.

But in an Instagram post on Sunday he revealed he was on his way to Dubai, where the national men’s football team is set to play Uzbekistan on Tuesday [kickoff Wednesday 4am NZ time].

NZ Football later confirmed Marinovic had recovered and was rejoining the squad and there is every chance he will start for the All Whites in their last outing prior to the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in March.

Marinovic has shared playing time with Michael Woud since the All Whites returned to action last October for their first matches since November 2019.

Coach Danny Hay has been keen to have them both play in friendlies, so they are ready should they be needed when the time comes for competitive action.

Woud started against Jordan at New York University Stadium, but the 23-year-old had a night to forget as they lost 3-1, twice being beaten at his near post – the second time with the ball rolling between his legs.

“He'll be disappointed, no doubt about it,” Hay said of Woud’s evening. “He's a player that hasn't had any game time since one performance for the national team in November, but he'll be absolutely gutted, and he won't make any excuses for that, and nor will we. It's disappointing, but he's a young guy that will hopefully learn from that.”

Woud’s nervy performance likely increased the chances of Marinovic being installed as the All Whites’ No 1 for the business end of World Cup qualifying.

Uncapped Wellington Phoenix stopper Oli Sail is another contender, though he is yet to have the chance to show Hay what he has to offer, due to Covid-19 border restrictions and an injury that has sidelined him at club level since mid-December.

Selection for the March tournament is set to be complicated by the fact that it starts prior to the Fifa international window, where players have to be released by their clubs, which means more than one starting keeper might be required.

The likes of Jamie Searle – with the team at the moment alongside Matthew Gould, who was called up for the first time to replace Marinovic – and Alex Paulsen, who has impressed deputising for Sail at the Phoenix, are also set to be in the mix.