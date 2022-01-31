Late to the party: Stefan Marinovic to start for All Whites against Uzbekistan

Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic has linked up the All Whites in the United Arab Emirates after recovering from Covid-19.

All Whites goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic will have just two training sessions with the team before taking the field against Uzbekistan.

Coach Danny Hay confirmed his most experienced gloveman will start their second game of the international window, at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (NZT), a little over 48 hours after arriving in the United Arab Emirates.

Marinovic only joined the national men’s team on Sunday after his arrival was delayed when he tested positive for Covid-19 before he was scheduled to fly from Israel, where he plays for Hapoel Nof HaGalil.

SKY SPORT The All Whites lost to Jordan in a match that prompted more questions than it provided answers.

But despite his disrupted build-up, Hay said Marinovic will slot straight into the starting XI, with Michael Woud dropping back to the bench after enduring another shaky display in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Jordan.

“Stefan was desperate to join up with the squad, and we wanted to give him every opportunity,” Hay said.

“Even when he informed us he had got a positive Covid test, he was really hopeful. He was taking daily tests and I agreed that if he got a negative PCR and was fit to fly, then we would certainly bring him in.

“He’s an integral part of the team, so it makes sense, with such a short flight in particular, to allow him to come and join the side and be a part of the game.

“He arrived yesterday, he trained yesterday, and remember, he has played a couple of games in the interim. Even though he got a positive Covid test, he had no ill-effects, didn’t feel anything, and that’s why it came as such a surprise to him

“He’s looking great, he’s feeling great, he’s chirpy, and he can’t wait to play.”

Marinovic will be one of at least two changes to the starting XI with Hay set to reward striker Alex Greive for his encouraging performance on debut by starting him alongside Chris Wood, capping off a meteoric rise for a player who signed his first professional contract with Scottish club St Mirren a fortnight ago.

“We brought him over from St Mirren, and they were kind enough to release him at short notice after the Andre de Jong saga and him not being able to get into the country, so Alex will get his opportunity.

“He's a great young man and I know him well from Sacred Heart, and when he came on the other night he performed admirably. He added some energy and some enthusiasm, so we’ll see how he goes against a decent Uzbekistan side.”

ISA EBRAHIM/PHOTOSPORT All Whites midfielder Joe Bell is set to come back into the side after missing the Jordan game with a calf injury.

The All Whites last played the 84th-ranked Uzbekistan in 2014, losing 3-1.

Despite losing to Jordan by the same scoreline on Saturday, Hay said morale within the squad had not waned.

“The mood hasn’t changed at all. The players are in a really good space,” he said.

“I’m a realist. We’ve got four players that are in-season, so asking a group of players to come together and essentially touch a football for the first time in six weeks [is tough].”

In other team news, Hay said Sarpreet Singh is not available due to a groin niggle he carried into the first game, while centre-back Nikko Boxall has been isolated from the rest of the squad and made to take a Covid-19 test after coming down with an illness.

The outlook is more positive for central midfielder Joe Bell, who missed the Jordan clash with a calf injury but is “highly likely” to be involved against Uzbekistan.

All Whites – January international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Matthew Gould, Stefan Marinovic, Jamie Searle, Michael Woud

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Nikko Boxall, Francis de Vries, Kelvin Kalua, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma, Dalton Wilkins

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Joey Champness, Alex Greive, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Logan Rogerson, Chris Wood

Fixtures (NZ time)

Jordan 3 (Ali Olwan 21’ 80’, Musa Al-Taamari 33’ pen) All Whites 1 (Chris Wood pen 30’) HT: 2-1

Wednesday, February 2, 4am: v Uzbekistan; The Sevens Stadium, Dubai