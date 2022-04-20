All Whites' World Cup playoff officially confirmed for June 14 against Costa Rica

Chris Wood and Winston Reid, celebrating a goal against the Solomon Islands, will lead the All Whites in their intercontinental World Cup playoff with Costa Rica on June 14.

New Zealand Football has confirmed the date for the All Whites’ World Cup intercontinental playoff – June 14 (June 15 NZ time) against Costa Rica in Doha.

The mid-June date had long been flagged – media outlets published it last week – but NZF made it official on Wednesday in social media posts.

1 NEWS It'll be tougher than the 5-0 thrashing they handed the Solomon Islands, but June's match is still in NZ's grasp.

The most important game in All Whites history since the victorious 2009 intercontinental playoff series with Bahrain will fall a few weeks after the end of the season in Europe, where key All Whites Chris Wood (Newcastle United), Liberato Cacace (Empoli, Italy), Sarpreet Singh (Jahn Regensburg, Germany) and Joe Bell (Brøndby IF, Denmark) play.

NZ Football is looking to give Danny Hay’s team some vital match practice in the lead-up to the Costa Rica clash.

Tom Kirkwood/Photosport Liberato Cacace (L) celebrates with Alex Greive (R) scoring against Tahiti in Qatar.

Chief executive Andrew Pragnell told Stuff last week that NZF was close to locking in friendlies to be played in Europe and the Middle East.

Peru is expected to be one of their opponents, with an African or Asian nation being lined up as the other. There were online reports about a match with Iran, but it is understood nothing is confirmed as yet.

The All Whites-Costa Rica match is set to be preceded on June 13 by another intercontinental playoff between Peru – conquerors of the Kiwis in a playoff series in 2017 – and either Australia or the United Arab Emirates from the Asia qualifying group.

If the All Whites beat Costa Rica and qualify for a third World Cup finals appearance (after 1982 and 2010), they will meet Spain, Germany and Japan in the group stages in Qatar in November.