Cancer struggle could keep All Whites great Grant Turner from 1982 World Cup team reunion

Grant Turner's header against Australia and a solo run against Taiwan were two of the best goals in the '82 All Whites' Road to Spain.

In a candid interview, goalscoring Grant Turner talks to Tony Smith about his cancer challenge and the highs and lows of his All Whites career.

Sadly, Grant Turner - scorer of an all-time great All Whites goal - doesn’t know if he’ll still be alive in June when his 1982 World Cup teammates gather for their 40-year reunion.

The 63-year-old who never shirked a challenge on a football pitch has terminal cancer and hasn’t left his Tauranga home since last July.

He hopes to be well enough soon to fly to Wellington and then drive down to Gisborne “to see the old mates and say goodbye’’ at some stage.

John Selkirk/Stuff Grant Turner was a star of the first All Whites team to make a World Cup finals in 1982.

But Turner - a genuine All Whites great - can’t commit to the World Cup team’s reunion in Auckland, “because I’m not sure I’m going to be here’’.

Star striker Wynton Rufer is in regular touch with Turner, who also has contact with keeper Barry Pickering, but the ex-midfielder reckons “most of them [from the ‘82 group] don’t know what I’m going through’’.

“I wouldn’t like to be a burden on any of the people by going up there and getting sick’’.

Supplied Former All Whites star Grant Turner, with his wife Lyn, at home in Tauranga.

Turner treasures his memories of the “bitter-sweet’’ 1982 campaign, but has to put his health and his family first in a battle much bigger than any he faced in a white shirt.

His brush with cancer began when he discovered a lump on his shoulder, which he thought was scar tissue from a shoulder replacement.

“I went to the doctor straight away, and they said it was cancer - melanoma. The lymph nodes were swollen so they took them out and said ‘you’re in remission now’.

‘“But, bugger me, a year later, I had my other shoulder done and had problems with that, and they found there was a tumour in my back, between my vertebrae and my spine. It was causing my vertebrae to crack.’’

Turner had steroid treatment, but later began to suffer headaches. “They did an X-ray and found I had brain tumours. It spread quite badly through the body, … right now, it’s in my bowel. It tends to be the worst spreading cancer you can get.’’

Turner took a drug called Keytruda for 10 days, but he said it didn’t work for him. He’s now on another product he sources from Australia, which costs $15,000 a month.

“It had been working, the tumours were shrinking, but just the other day the oncologist said they are starting to go back to normal again.’’

He accepts that “eventually the brain tumour will kill me’’ but says the “one in the back is a concern. If that crushes the spine, it will leave me with no movement in my upper body.’’

Three months ago, doctors gave him 10 months to live.

Turner details his medical history without a skerrick of self-pity, but admits he can still get upset at the thought of leaving Lyn, his wife of 43 years, daughter Rachel and grandkids Brodie and Nate, who live nearby in Ōhope.

His shows of emotion bely the enforcer image he had as a footballer.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Grant Turner runs at the Indonesia defence in 1981.

“I hated being called a hardman. My family will tell you I’m probably the softest person you’ll ever meet. I cry a lot because of what’s going on. Hard men don’t do that.’’

Turner says the hardman tag was attached by people “who don’t see what you're like off the field”.

“I’m a very giving person. I’d take the shirt off my own back if someone was cold. I don’t like people to miss out on things.’’

Turner should be respected as a supremely gifted sportsman - one of the greatest footballers produced in New Zealand.

He smoked and enjoyed a beer for much of his career, but was fit, fast, powerful in the area, tackled like a train and had a cannonball shot.

Legendary coach John Adshed once described Turner - 19 goals in 71 appearances, including 15 strikes in 42 full internationals - as a “tremendous athlete with so much ability … he could become one of the best New Zealand-born players’’.

Naenae to World Cup

From Naenae, a great sporting nursery in the Hutt Valley, Turner admits it wasn’t easy growing up in a “broken family’’, but sport was his outlet.

“I played rugby league for Randwick as a kid, but wasn’t that great at it. I broke my collarbone and a guy called Ben Montgomery said, ‘come and have a game of footy’, and I took to it like a duck to water.’’

He was “13 or 14’’ when he switched codes, playing for Wainuiomata then Petone.

“I was really a lost kid, I never realised that if I trained, I’d get better. I was never settled at a club because I never had confidence in myself and didn’t think I was going anywhere so I took the easy way out and buggered off.’’

Yet he was good enough to get a trial invite from an English professional club, but had to pay his own way. “Getting to England was going to cost $3500, it was impossible, my family didn’t have the money to get me there.’’

Turner stayed home and made his national league debut for Stop Out as a 17-year-old in 1976 and was also in the Wellington representative squad that played against a Tottenham Hotspur side containing future star Glenn Hoddle.

But Stop Out coach Maurice Tillotson let him go because, in Turner’s own admission, “I wasn’t good enough’’.

He drifted back into the central league, moving between Petone and Hungaria. Again, it was his lack of confidence that held him back, until he got a big break in Gisborne.

Turner quips that he first met Gisborne coach Kevin Fallon on the field in the central league when “I used to run around him like he was an old man’’.

A casual inquiry to Gisborne player Martin Ryan led to Turner getting offered a one-year contract in 1980, “and the rest is history.’’

Left foot

Turner arrived at Gisborne to find Fallon wanted him to play on the left side of midfield.

“But I couldn’t kick properly with my left foot, that’s when I thought I was in trouble! He asked Gisborne midfielder Harry Kennedy to show him how to kick with the outside of his left foot.

Former Celtic reserve player and Gisborne Herald journalist Iain Gillies “helped me with heading’’, and Turner learnt a lot from right back John Hill, who'd played premier league [in Northern Ireland] and striker Colin Walker who joined from England.

“Over the years of kicking a football into the wall with the left foot, I became better and better. As time progressed it didn’t really matter what side I got it on, I could pass or shoot with either foot.’’

Turner was such a quick learner that by mid-year he was called up for his All Whites debut as a left-sided midfielder, one of five new caps - alongside Gisborne clubmates John Hill and Keith (Buzzer) Mackay, Steve Wooddin and Ricki Herbert - for an August 1980 friendly against Mexico at Auckland’s Newmarket Park.

Dream debut

“Mexico were in the top 20 [in the world]. No-one gave us a chance. When they were being introduced [to the crowd] they would go out and do a little dance. I looked across at Steve Sumner and he was frothing at the mouth, [with a look on his face saying], ‘Who do they think they are? The rest is history, we absolutely destroyed them.”

Turner “got lucky again with the head’’, nodding home the last goal in a 4-0 rout. “I ran into a space and it hit my head and went into the net.’’

The Mexico mauling still ranks as one of the All Whites’ greatest results, but Turner said: “Unfortunately, not a lot was said about it. Everyone just wiped it off, ‘Oh yeah, we beat Mexico, whatever.’ People didn’t realise how strong they were in world football.

“I think that was the start of the New Zealand team going forward [to the World Cup].’’

‘82 World Cup

Turner tends to split the All Whites’ famous first World Cup odyssey into two spheres - the “great’’ qualifying campaign, and the “heartbreaking’’ finals in Spain.

The combative midfielder, with his tattooed forearms and his blond curly locks, was soon a fixture on John Adshead’s team sheet.

Grant Turner (20) scores for the All Whites against Saudi Arabia as Ricki Herbert (L) celebrates.

Yet, Turner never considered himself an automatic choice.

“Every time the All Whites were selected, I never thought I’d be in the team. I was always on edge. I never believed I was good enough to play in the All Whites. In my mind, there was always someone better than me. Billy McClure was on the sideline, and he was a helluva player. I always felt there was a chance someone was going to come in and [the coaches] were going to change the shape.’’

In the end, he played 13 of the record 15 qualifying games, scoring eight goals (including seven in five consecutive matches).

Against Taiwan at Mt Smart Stadium Turner scored one of the best goals of his career. Duncan Cole picked him with a pinpoint pass and Turner, back to goal outside the area - flicked a header past his marker (“he was a bit of a sook…”), slithered past a sliding tackle and lashed a left-footed shot into the net. “That’s a goal only Grant Turner could have scored,’’ purred the television match commentator.

Batteries barrage

After scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win against Indonesia in Jakarta, Turner was bombarded with batteries after he was substituted with five minutes to go. “People lighting fires in the grandstand because they were pissed off. When I walked off the pitch, someone tried to grab me. Next thing, there’s a cop beating them up with a frigging pole. It was pretty scary.’’

Sinking the Socceroos

It remains the “most memorable’’ goal of Grant Turner’s career, and one of the All Whites’ greatest.

The All Whites were up 1-0 in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Australia in Sydney in 1981 when Turner flashed home a long-range header that still gets YouTube airplay 41 years on.

TVNZ/Screengrab Grant Turner shows his delight after scoring the best goal of his All Whites career against Australia in Sydney in 1981.

He says today it was a true team goal. “It starts from the back again. Someone pinches the ball, and the next minute we score. Woody got the ball [on the left side] and decided to whack it across to the other side of the park. I wouldn’t have thought you’d do that against Australia, but it was a helluva ball. Buzzer [Mackay} played it on, then, rest in peace Colesy, [Duncan Cole] who put in a helluva cross.’’

Turner met it about 12m out from goal. “I tried to head it over the crossbar to give us a bit of time, and it went in! The header was great, the result was great but beating Australia was fantastic. That goal put us into the next round.

“At the time, people used to say to me that rugby players were starting to watch the game because we were being successful. The reaction to the goal were overwhelming because we’d beaten Australia and knocked them out of the World Cup.’’

‘Who’s Tommy Docherty?’

Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty was among the many admirers of Turner’s terrific header.

The Scotsman was coaching South Melbourne in Australia at the time and rang through to the All Whites’ dressing room.

Assistant coach Kevin Fallon - Turner’s club coach at Gisborne City - took the call, and said: “Grant, a guy wants to talk to you.”

Turner recalls: “We’d just beaten Australia and were having a beer, but I got on the line and the guy said: ‘Are you happy where you are, and I said, ‘Yeah, I am. He said: ‘OK fine’.

Evening Standard/Getty Images Manchester United superstar George Best with manager Tommy Docherty in the early 1970s. Grant Turner once played against Best and had an inquiry from Docherty.

“His name was Tommy Docherty … I didn’t know who it was. That was all because someone didn’t want to let me know, so that made it very difficult.’’

Turner felt his first chance of a pro career ended with that call. “You learn from those things over the years, but unfortunately it didn’t happen. Those things could have changed your life.’’

Docherty eventually signed All Whites defender Ricki Herbert for Sydney Olympic and Wolverhampton Wanderers. “I could have been with Ricki,’’ Turner says, “but it wasn’t to be.’’

Growling at China

The long road to Spain in 1982 had one final fork - a playoff game with China in Singapore.

It was the All Whites’ 15th qualifying game. Stakes were high. Tension was at breaking point.

“Steve Sumner and I were snarling at them in the tunnel,’’ Turner says. “I was absolutely off the scale, growling at them and telling them how I was going to shove their heads up their arses, and all of that, and Steve was doing the same. And then, when we went out, for the first 30 minutes, they were crapping themselves. Unfortunately that changed and they came back at us, but the job was done before they did that.’’ The All Whites won 2-1.

Pain in Spain

New Zealand was now on world football’s biggest stage for the first time. As their team song stated they were “marching off to Spain’’ to “put soccer on the map’’. It was also a shop-window opportunity. Turner, 23, Wynton Rufer, 19, and Ricki Herbert, 21, were the Kiwi trio most likely to impress scouts from Europe’s professional clubs.

“When we got to Spain, I was playing pretty well,’’ Turner recalls. “There was a few people contacting me from overseas clubs saying, ‘we’re going to have a look at you’.’’

But Turner’s Spain campaign was over before it began.

It’s still sobering to see a photograph of a distraught Turner, fighting back the tears, being carried off a Malaga field by teammates Sam Malcolmson and Richard Wilson. He had stepped in a rut on a pock-marked pitch and his ankle “rolled in the hole and everything tore and cracked’’.

The broken ankle ended his tournament, and his hopes of a pro deal in England.

Over the years, Turner has looked back and wondered if his life would have been different had he played in Spain.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that if I’d have got something over there [at a professional club] I would have been successful and my family would have been a lot better off.

“My life could have been different, but it isn't … I’ve just had to put up with what I’ve got.’’

Turner watched from the stands as Scotland beat the All Whites 5-2 with their right winger Gordon Strachan rampant. He has no doubts he could have helped shut the Aberdeen man down.

“Gordon Strachan wouldn’t have got an inch if I was there. I’d have been on top of him like a rat up a drainpipe. He’d also have had to do some running to keep up with me going the other way.’’

That was the only game Turner saw live. He says his visa was set to expire so he had to fly home. But he believes he would have “buried a header’’ against the Soviet Union if he’d found himself in the same spot his replacement Ken Cresswell was in during the second game.

“I certainly think I could have made a difference over there, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be,’’ said Turner, who admitted he “went off the grid’’ after returning home and “hit the drink for a while’’ to drown his deep disappointment.

Tackling George Best

Recovered from his ankle injury, Turner was back in the All Whites in 1983, starring in a series win over Australia. After a short stay at South Melbourne where he parted ways after the coach tried to convert him into a defensive midfielder, he returned to Gisborne City.

Turner was selected for the All Whites’ British tour in 1984 where he played against England B, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Glasgow Rangers.

There was also a memorable match against Reading, who had England World Cup winner Martin Peters and Manchester United superstar George Best as guest players.

“I had a run-in with Martin Peters, there was a 50-50 [ball] and Martin Peters expected me to pull out, but I didn’t and he got all upset.

“And George Best was taking the mickey out of one of our players, Billy Harris, nutmegging him and doing all sorts of things. Woody [Steve Wooddin] just kicked him straight in the air, and said, ‘Stop f…..g about.’’ Best, however, received a freekick and promptly dribbled around Wooddin again.

But the Kiwis had the final say, winning 2-1 after goals by Turner and his Gisborne teammate Colin Walker. “Colin had everything except pace, and he’d be the first to admit that. He never looked out of place in any of those games, England B, Rangers, he looked like he could go and join them and fit in straight away.’’

Enforcer

While Turner hated being tagged a hardman, he admits there were times he “did have a job to do’’.

“We were playing Japan, and Fallon said: ‘You’ve got to get this bloke, he’s their star, he could destroy us’. I got him alright, in the first 10 minutes he let the ball go too far. I went through the ball, and him, and that was his lot.

“That was my job at times, to be the enforcer, but I hated being called that because people don’t know me, and there was a lot more to my game.

“But, like everybody, people remember the bad things, they don’t remember the good things.’’

It’s a fact, though, that many teams - even Australia - were intimidated by the All Whites’ physical presence. Indeed, an Australian newspaper columnist wrote after watching the All Whites limp to defeat against the Socceroos in 2001: “The likes of Grant Turner and Steve Sumner would die for New Zealand once they pulled that shirt on. They played with a burning passion that has disappeared.’’

Turner agrees he and Sumner did about intimidating rivals. “He would say, ‘Come on Grant, if we’re going to do one thing, we’re going to make sure these guys go off and they’ll be sore.’’

Paul Gascoigne, second from right, watches Steve Sumner on the ball for the All Whites against Newcastle United in Christchurch in 1985. Grant Turner held Sumner in total respect as a leader.

He continues to hold Sumner - a gifted passer, goalscorer and captain, who died of prostate cancer in 2017 - in total respect. “He was the leader, the captain, the instigator in our team. Without him, we wouldn’t have been as good as what we were.

“During the [1982 qualifying campaign] we hadn’t seen our families for months. We all got together and Steve said, ‘We’re not playing. You either bring them up here [to the team camp in Auckland] or we go home. So they brought the families up. Steve was the driver of that, he was a real people man, a fantastic leader. I couldn’t speak highly enough of the guy.’’

Sumner was also able to “sort it out very quickly’’ if coaching methods got too much for the players, Turner says. “I don’t think I’ve seen Fallon frightened of too many people, but I think he might have been of Steve Sumner.’’

Relationship with Fallon

John Adshead, the All Whites head coach in 1982, was the “greatest influence’’ on Turner's career “for the way he treated people’’, but his relationship with Kevin Fallon was more complex.

“Fallon would have to be the coach that made the most difference, as a coach he was great, I just wish he had of respected people a lot better than what he did.’’

Turner says the pair have “rarely ever spoken’’ since an incident in 1987 when Turner was captaining Miramar and Fallon was coaching North Shore United.

Turner says he “lost it’’ after certain comments directed at him, and lashed out at Fallon’s car at halftime, breaking a tail-light. Turner was convicted and fined by the District Court for intentional damage, and banned by the NZFA – which owned Fallon’s car – for 10 weeks.

While their relationship was never the same afterwards, Fallon did select Turner for the All Whites’ Olympic Games.

Best teammate

Turner says Wynton Rufer was top-class and soon “won us over with his ability’’ when he joined the All Whites in the lead-up to Spain, but he rates Gisborne and All Whites right back John Hill as “by far the best player technically’’ that he played alongside, both “defending as well as going forward.

Stuff Right back John Hill, pictured during the All Whites' 1982 World Cup qualifying campaign, was the best player Grant Turner played with.

“He was amazing, but he never got any pats on the back for it. And now he’s not involved… he walked away from the game as soon as we got back from Spain.’’

Striker Colin Walker was “obviously up there too’’.

Best opponent

“When we played Israel [in 1985 and 1988] they had Roni Rosenthal, ex-Liverpool, and the Liverpool centreback [Avi Cohen]. Reading stacked their team with George Best, Martin Peters, but there were so many you could name that were so good, so intelligent, just natural players.’’

Biggest highlight

“There were so many. The win over Mexico, my first-ever [All Whites game], Australia, because of the goal, Kuwait overseas [a crucial 2-2 draw], watching the guys beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 [Turner was injured]. But one game that really sticks in my head was against Israel [in a World Cup qualifier in 1985]. They were all professionals, but we absolutely destroyed them, 3-1, that was probably the best, as a group, that we played. The goals Colin Walker and Malcolm Dunford scored were outstanding.

Screengrab/TVNZ Colin Walker shows his delight at scoring one of the greatest goals in All Whites history - a clever chip from near the sideline in a 3-1 win over Israel in 1985.

“The other one would be Japan, we beat them at Mt Smart [in an Olympic Games qualifier in 1983], 3-1. Those games live in your memory because they were against teams that were much higher than you, and no-one expected you to win.

‘“That was never an expectation of the team when we went out to play, that we weren’t going to win. It was always, ‘give it 100%, take your chances’. Often the other teams got a fright.’’

Respect for ‘82

Turner can’t get out to watch games due to his health - “90 minutes would exhaust me’’ - but he remains a keen football fan from his couch.

The life-long Liverpool supporter also avidly follows the All Whites’ progress, and believes they have a shot at making a third World Cup finals this year, though “it’s going to be tough because [intercontinental playoff rival] Costa Rica, aren’t bad’’.

“They're going to have to be on their game, but a Kiwi team lifts themselves every time against a side like that. Unfortunately they’ve got Ryan Thomas out in midfield, and I think he makes a bit of a difference. But they’ve certainly got the ability, I think they’ll do well.’’

Turner hopes the 2022 team can draw on the same spirit the ‘82 team had 40 years ago.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Grant Turner takes a shot against Indonesia during the All Whitesâ 1982 World Cup qualifying game.

He believes “it’s sad that no-one talks about the ‘82 team any more, it’s all about the 2010 team [that went to the World Cup finals in South Africa].

Yet, Turner, says it was the ‘82 team that “really showed the way” to the World Cup for Kiwis and opened up a pathway for Kiwi footballers such as Ryan Nelsen, Winston Reid and Chris Wood to go on to the English Premier League.

“The 82 team, we were amateurs - the 2010 team were pros. We were a bunch of guys who enjoyed a beer and having a great time and all of a sudden we realised we actually weren’t bad. Then we started to win games, and the self-belief was huge.

“They weren’t always happy times, that’s what happens with pressure. But would we have died for each other? Yes we would have, everyone would have. If anyone was in trouble, we would have been there for him.’’

Legacy

Turner’s zest for life remains despite his illness. He has accepted his prognosis but said: “I don’t think anyone is comfortable with what’s going to happen. I’d like to have another 10 years, but I’m probably not going to get it.’’

So how would he like to be remembered:?

“As a good footballer, and, to my family, as a good dad and grandad. I’m pleased that my affairs will all be together, my family will be happy and financial.

“I guess I’ll rest in peace knowing that the family are going to be OK.’’