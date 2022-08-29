Niko Kirwan to miss All Whites homecoming game after suffering serious injury

All Whites defender Niko Kirwan has been denied a possible first international appearance on home soil after suffering a serious knee injury during training with his club in Italy last week.

New Zealand’s first-choice right-back revealed on social media that he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees while preparing for Padova’s Serie C campaign last Friday.

He said he faced a long road to recovery.

The injury is expected to keep Kirwan sidelined for at least six months, ruling him out of the All Whites’ upcoming centenary games against Australia on September 22 and 25, and potentially the entire Serie C season as well.

The two fixtures, held on either side of the ditch, have been arranged to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the first encounter between New Zealand and the Socceroos in 1922.

The second game at Eden Park in Auckland will be New Zealand’s first at home since 2017 and will be played one day after an international rugby double header featuring the All Blacks versus Australia and the Black Ferns versus Japan.

“Unfortunately on Friday at training I ruptured my ACL,” Kirwan posted on Instagram.

“It will be a long road to recovery, where I am going to find out a lot about myself and my body. I am ready for this new challenge reminding myself to take the good out of everything.

“I am gutted to not be involved with Padova and the national team, but I will be watching and supporting them along the way.

“In the meanwhile [I am] ready to work tirelessly to come back a better version of myself.

“Thank you everyone for the kind messages and thoughts, I appreciated every single one of them.”

Kirwan, who is the son of All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan, has played eight games for the All Whites after making international debut against Curacao last October.

He was picked to start on the right side of a back five for New Zealand’s World Cup playoff against Costa Rica in June, which they lost 1-0 after having a goal disallowed.

Back-up left-back Francis de Vries will also miss the matches against the Socceroos after he suffered a similar ACL injury while playing for his Swedish club IFK Varnamo last month.