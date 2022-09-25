All you need to know: All Whites v Socceroos – international football friendly

Retiring skipper Winston Reid looking forward to leading the All Whites out one final time.

You wait 11 years for a trans-Tasman men’s football international then another comes along within three days.

The All Whites went down 1-0 to Australia’s Socceroos on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, but will have another chance to claim their first win over their neighbours since 2002 at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

Andre de Jong came closest to scoring in a close-fought match that was Australia’s last at home before they head to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Jason O'Brien/Photosport Chris Wood in action for the All Whites against Australia on Thursday. They play again on Sunday at Eden Park in Auckland in their first home match since 2017.

The All Whites won’t be taking part in the world’s largest sporting event for the third cycle in a row, but they will be hoping to end 2022 with a win in The iconic moment that will define Winston Reid's All Whites career

* Eden Park to host All Blacks, Black Ferns and All Whites over two days

* Retiring All Whites captain Winston Reid 'saved' for farewell match

* All Whites fall to Australia in long overdue trans-Tasman football international

">what is set to be captain Winston Reid’s last international outing.

READ MORE:

* The iconic moment that will define Winston Reid's All Whites career

* Eden Park to host All Blacks, Black Ferns and All Whites over two days

* Retiring All Whites captain Winston Reid 'saved' for farewell match

* All Whites fall to Australia in long overdue trans-Tasman football international



Turning chances into goals has been a consistent point of failure for Danny Hay’s side, who have now gone four matches without one and haven’t scored in open play for almost 500 minutes in matches outside Oceania.

Australian coach Graham Arnold fielded what was effectively a first-choice team on Thursday and is set to make 11 changes and give his wider squad a chance to impress ahead of the World Cup.

Hay won’t be following suit with the All Whites in their first home match since November 2017 and that difference in approach will enhance their chances of ending a five-match losing run in the matchup.

The game

International football friendly: All Whites v Socceroos

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Sunday, September 25, 4pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

The squads

All Whites

Goalkeepers: Alex Paulsen, Oli Sail, Michael Woud

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Storm Roux, Bill Tuiloma, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Ben Old, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Andre de Jong, Alex Greive, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

Australia

Goalkeepers: Mitch Langerak, Andrew Redmayne

Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Harrison Delbridge, Milos Degenek, Thomas Deng, Ryan Strain, Joel King

Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Tyrese Francois, Denis Genreau, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe

Forwards: Jason Cummings, Martin Boyle, Garang Kuol, Mathew Leckie, Marco Tilio, Mitchell Duke

The odds

Australia $2.20, Draw $3.20, All Whites $3.30

The history

Played 65: Australia 41 wins, All Whites 13 wins, 11 draws

The Socceroos have won nine of the last 11 matches, including each of the last five.

Awer Mabil’s first-half goal separated the two teams on Thursday, in their first meeting since a 3-0 Australian win in Adelaide in 2011.

The All Whites last hosted the Socceroos in the final of the 2002 Oceania Nations Cup and that was also the last time they won a trans-Tasman clash, courtesy of a goal from former captain Ryan Nelsen.

The talk

All Whites coach Danny Hay: “Winston Reid in particular has been saved and rested [on Thursday]. It’s going to be a big moment for him and a big moment for his friends and family, and for us because he’s been such an integral part of the national team over such a long period. He’s one of those iconic players so we wanted to make sure he was at his best, and hopefully that will be the case”.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold: “I wanted to pretty much reward the boys that helped us and gave a lot of sacrifices and got us through the campaign and obviously that’s the older group, and they’re all staying here [in Australia] or going straight back home [to their clubs], the starting XI – maybe one will stay. Now it’s for the kids”.