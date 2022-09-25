Ryan Nelsen hopes NZ Football can find role for retiring All Whites captain Winston Reid

Winston Reid (L) and Ryan Nelsen (C) contest an aerial challenge in the All Whites' 1-1 draw with Italy at the 2010 World Cup finals.

Ryan Nelsen hopes Winston Reid can continue to help New Zealand Football “in some capacity’’ after the All Whites captain ends his “fantastic career’’ against Australia at Eden Park on Sunday.

Nelsen was the All Whites skipper when Reid made his senior international debut against the Socceroos in Melbourne in 2010.

It was Nelsen who urged his fellow defender forward when Reid headed home a Shane Smeltz cross in the 93rd minute against Slovakia at the 2010 World Cup finals in Rustenburg.

Retiring All Whites skipper Winston Reid reflects on his goal against Slovakia at the 2010 World Cup.

Their English Premier League careers also intersected when Reid was starting out at West Ham and Nelsen was with Blackburn Rovers, Tottenham Hotspur and Queen’s Park Rangers.

Nelsen has returned from his Washington DC home for Reid’s final game and will be part of the Sky Sport commentary team at Eden.

He’s ideally placed to assess his friend’s contribution to the All Whites.

“From the goal against Slovakia that got us our first point at a World Cup finals, he set the bar so high and never let it down’’, Nelsen told Stuff on Saturday.

“He’s been such a fantastic servant for club and country, his standards were so high from the start right to the end. It’s just been an incredible career. People will always give him the respect he deserves for what he’s done on and off the field.’’

Michael Bradley Winston Reid and Ryan Nelsen having fun in a training drill in 2012.

Nelsen said Reid had “done a lot of things that people don’t see or talk about’’ and was a humble person who did not go in for “any self-indulgence’’.

“He’s just a class act.’’

Nelsen remembered his first impression of Reid when the then 21-year-old joined the All Whites in 2010 after almost a decade of living and playing in Denmark. “There was this massive guy, 6 foot 4 or some so, a defender who could play, who was very athletic. That type of player doesn’t drop through New Zealand Football’s door too often. I thought ‘this is fantastic’.’’

Nelsen said his regard for Reid grew after “you get to know him as a human and he becomes your friend’’.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Winston Reid heads home the equaliser against Slovakia.

Asked if Reid would have made the top even without that goal against Slovakia, Nelsen said: Absolutely, 100 per cent in my mind, he was still going to do what’s done. But it does help when you go up for the last kick of the game and score a goal at the highest level. It does shine a brighter light.’’

After the World Cup finals in 2010, Reid signed for West Ham where he remained until 2021, leaving after a serious knee injury curtailed his EPL career despite loan periods with MLS club Sporting Kansas City and Brentford.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Whites captain Ryan Nelsen (R) embraces goalscorer Winston Reid after the Slovakia draw.

Nelsen said Reid’s longevity in world football’s foremost league spoke volumes. “A lot of footballers can play in the Premier League for a month, six months, a season, even a couple of seasons, but to go and have 10 years there is incredible. It’s very hard, physically and mentally to do that and you don't see many foreign players doing it. They might have a few good years then they go to La Liga or France, so for him to do that for such a long time, and to play so consistently, and to captain West Ham as well, it’s obviously a great achievement because it’s so, so difficult to do.’’

Julian Finney/Getty Images Winston Reid celebrates scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory over Manchester United in 2016 in West Ham’s last game at Upton Park.

Reid would be respected as one of the better EPL defenders for his ability to play at that level for so long and would “always go down in West Ham folklore as an amazing servant’’.

Nelsen has seen Reid in and around the All Whites camp and is impressed by the way he has always “set the bar really high in terms of attitude and culture within the team, and just doing things right’’.

He believed that “rubs off on the younger guys’’ and even on seasoned pros like Chris Wood - Reid’s likely longterm replacement as All Whites captain and a seasoned EPL player in his own right.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ryan Nelsen (C) and Winston Reid remonstrate with Italian players after Daniele de Rossi's controversial dive to earn a penalty against the All Whites in 2010.

While Reid will exit the playing stage on his first visit home to Auckland for eight years, Nelsen would “love to see him involved [with New Zealand Football] in some capacity’’ once he hangs up his boots.

“It’s up to him, he’s got to find his new path and what his passions are, he’s also a very intelligent man and he will take his time to do that.

“But if New Zealand Football can harness that experience and that type of character, that would be incredible.”