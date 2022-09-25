All Whites star Chris Wood says it would be 'silly' if Danny Hay isn't kept on as coach

Chris Wood says it would be “silly” if the All Whites’ loss to the Socceroos at Eden Park on Sunday turns out to be Danny Hay’s last match in charge.

The national men’s football team coach is off contract now that a pair of trans-Tasman friendlies, a 2-0 loss in Auckland on Sunday and a 1-0 loss in Brisbane, have come and gone.

A decision on whether NZ Football wants to keep Hay on is expected to be made only once a review of their World Cup qualification campaign is completed, which is expected to be mid-October.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Whites coach Danny Hay with retiring captain Winston Reid after their loss to the Socceroos at Eden Park.

The coach said he was yet to have any contact about a contract extension and that the ball was in NZ Football’s court,” while Wood said it would be “absolutely silly” to let him go.

“You can see how much he's changed this team in 12 months,” he added. “Can you imagine what he can do in four years?

“Without a shadow of a doubt I want him here, the team wants him here. We play better football under him and if we let him go, I think it will be an absolute detriment to New Zealand football.”

Hay has been All Whites coach since he succeeded Fritz Schmid in August 2019, coaching them to eight wins – three of them outside Oceania – a draw and seven losses, including in June’s one-off playoff against Costa Rica for a place at November’s World Cup.

He also took charge of the predominantly under-23 OlyWhites team at the Tokyo Olympics last July and August, where they secured their first tournament win and took hosts Japan in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Striker Chris Wood on the ball for the All Whites against Australia at Eden Park.

With regard to his future, Hay said: "We think we're starting to build something that could be pretty special, but ultimately I haven't spoken to anybody from New Zealand Football about my future.

“We'll see what transpires in the coming month or so.

“I've had a wonderful time over the last 12 to 14 months ever since the Olympics and I think this team, irrespective of whether I'm there or not, has got a bright future. I think 2026 could be a really exciting period for the team.”

One area of contention as the All Whites’ focus turns to the next World Cup cycle is their fixture list and Hay indicated that would be a sticking point for him in any discussions – and not for the first time.

"We need to play every single window and I think there needs to be a commitment from New Zealand Football to the players that they're going to actively go out and search for, not just games, but good quality games.

"The reality is we got to play against the team that are in the 30s in the world [Australia] and I think that's only happened a couple of times in the last four or five years for this group of players.

"We need that challenge on a regular basis if we're really going to evolve, and I think that ultimately comes down to the organisation and their desire to genuinely make that happen – not talk about it, but actually make it happen."

Hay and Wood said the team were disappointed not to have done better against the Socceroos in Auckland, where a 34,985-strong crowd turned out at Eden Park for the All Whites’ first home match in five years, which was also captain Winston Reid’s last.

The centre back received standing ovations as he walked out by himself and when he was subbed off with 20 minutes to play and said he was grateful for the support.

“For myself, personally, I’m grateful for being able to play all these years for the national team.

“It’s meant a lot to me and I’m ready to continue to support the guys in any way I can.”