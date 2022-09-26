All Whites captain Winston Reid grateful for 'special' farewell match at Eden Park

All Whites defender makes an emotional farewell against the Socceroos at Eden Park.

There is a long list of New Zealand footballers who never got the chance to say farewell and be farewelled the way All Whites captain Winston Reid did on Sunday afternoon.

And while the 34-year-old found it “a little bit awkward” walking out by himself at the start of their match against Australia’s Socceroos at Eden Park in Auckland, he appreciated the “special” opportunity.

“It was nice,” he said afterwards.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images All Whites captain Winston Reid leaves the field for the last time during their loss to the Socceroos at Eden Park on Sunday.

“I appreciated it and it was just nice being back [in New Zealand]. Being able to play my final international match here was something special.

READ MORE:

* All Whites star Chris Wood says it would be 'silly' if Danny Hay isn't kept on as coach

* All Whites lose to Socceroos in captain Winston Reid's farewell from international football

* Ryan Nelsen hopes NZ Football can find role for retiring All Whites captain Winston Reid

* Winston Reid's All Whites career comes full circle as it comes to an end



“Obviously I wanted to be able to go to the World Cup again, but it wasn't meant to be.”

Reid played just over 70 minutes in his 33rd and final All Whites match before leaving to a standing ovation, having announced his retirement from international football at the start of the week.

It was his first outing since the All Whites’ World Cup playoff loss to Costa Rica in June and while there were moments of rustiness, most notably when Mitchell Duke scored Australia’s opening goal in their 2-0 win, the 34,985-strong crowd gave him the perfect send-off.

Reid hasn’t drawn a line under his club career just yet, but he hasn’t had a club since leaving West Ham United in September 2021 and hasn’t played a club match since May 2021, when he came on a substitute for Brentford, who he had joined on loan, in that year’s playoff for promotion to the English Premier League.

Wherever Reid goes from here, it is possible he will continue to be involved with the All Whites in some capacity, with coach Danny Hay and former player Ryan Nelsen amongst those who have voiced their desire for NZ Football to keep him in the fold.

For his part, Reid has indicated an interest in doing what he can, and said on Sunday: “I love those guys in the dressing room”.

“There's a lot of good characters in there and a lot of them are really, really young still, but they're playing at such a good level.

“I'm a Kiwi, so I'll always try to help out if I can."

Chris Wood is likely to succeed Reid as the first-choice All Whites captain. He said on Sunday that a celebration of the centre back’s career was planned for that night before the players headed back to their respective clubs.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Whites captain Winston Reid signs autographs after their loss to the Socceroos at Eden Park on Sunday.

“He's been an outstanding character, an outstanding person, and even more so, an absolute colossus of a player for this country … which is something we definitely need to celebrate.

“He's a great professional and one of the best blokes you'll ever meet, so we're definitely going to celebrate that. He deserves it.

“He's a humble man. He wouldn't expect anything … but we've definitely got to celebrate it, because what he has achieved in the footballing game is outstanding.”

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold went out of his way to give Reid a hug as he left the field on Sunday and said it was nice to see a “special person and a special player” get a moment like that.

“He’s had a fantastic career and full credit to the New Zealand Football association for giving him the farewell, but also to the crowd – you could see the banners and you could see how much the New Zealand people love him.

“It will be a memory that he'll have for the rest of his life, which is fantastic.”