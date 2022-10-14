Des Buckingham the obvious choice to succeed Danny Hay as All Whites coach

Phillip Rollo is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Of all the possible candidates to replace Danny Hay as All Whites coach there is one name that stands out among the rest.

That is former Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand under-20 and under-23 coach Des Buckingham, the man who some believe should have got the national men’s team job when Hay did in 2019.

At present, Buckingham is coaching Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League – a club under the City Football Group umbrella.

The ISL is scheduled to wrap up in March which is convenient timing as the All Whites will not play before then.

When Hay won the role three years ago, it came down to a two-horse race. Danny versus Des.

The former All Whites captain won on that occasion, but his tenure is now over after Hay was asked to reapply for his job after an independent review criticised the degree of separation between the team and NZ Football, and he elected not to.

Regardless of whether that was the right or wrong decision, Hay is now out of the picture and the All Whites are once again in need of a new coach to take the team through another World Cup cycle.

It is vital they find someone who will continue to nurture the exciting young talent Hay brought through.

1 NEWS The All Whites will need to find a new coach despite the players wanting Hay to stay in charge.

Buckingham seems to tick all the boxes, and he is not the “autocratic” coach Hay was characterised as.

At 37, he is 10 years younger than Hay but has gained a decent amount of professional experience since he missed out on the All Whites job, having worked as an assistant with Melbourne City when they were crowned A-League Men champions in 2021 before landing his current role as head coach of Mumbai City.

Crucially, he already has an existing relationship with many of New Zealand's most promising young players, including the likes of Sarpreet Singh, Joe Bell, Liberato Cacace and Elijah Just, having coached the country at under-20 and under-23 levels and as well as briefly working as an assistant to former All Whites coach Fritz Schmid.

Buckingham’s Junior All Whites won plenty of admirers for their positive style of play as they hammered Honduras 5-0 and beat a Norway team featuring prolific Manchester City striker Erling Haaland 2-0 to finish second in their group behind Uruguay at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019.

They made it as far as the round of 16 but were eliminated by Colombia on penalties after a controversial call went against them in the shootout.

Buckingham won the Pacific Games in inhospitable conditions, beating senior opposition from Oceania with an under-strength New Zealand under-23 side after taking on the role at short notice.

He also secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics in convincing fashion, beating the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final.

Buckingham was set to take the OlyWhites to the Olympics but he was denied the chance when the tournament was postponed 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and NZ Football gave the responsibility to Hay, the All Whites coach, as Buckingham’s contract had lapsed.

Mohamed Farag/Getty Images Danny Hay has moved on from his role as All Whites coach after being asked to re-apply for his job.

That decision saw a group of 24 players – many of whom are now All Whites – write a letter to NZ Football pleading for Buckingham to be retained, which spoke volumes about how highly he was respected.

Although he is from England and now coaches in India, Buckingham has a strong affinity for New Zealand and regularly makes return visits in between his commitments with Mumbai City.

Interestingly, Buckingham was spotted in Auckland when the All Whites played Australia at Eden Park, losing 2-0 in Hay’s final game in charge.

Of course, Buckingham may not want the All Whites job, especially after the way he was treated previously.

Perhaps working his way up the City Football Group ladder is the best option for his career.

The All Whites do not play nearly enough meaningful games, something Hay and the playing group have made abundantly clear in recent weeks.

But with automatic World Cup qualification up for grabs for the winner of Oceania, the job holds more appeal than ever before.

Other possible contenders include Hay’s assistants Neil Emblen and Darren Bazeley (the current under-20 head coach), and former Auckland City boss Ramon Tribulietx, who is now coaching in Hungary.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay could be an option given his contract is due to expire at the end of the A-League Men season.

NZ Football may decide to look offshore for another Schmid or Anthony Hudson, but there is no need to conduct a worldwide search when they already have Buckingham’s number.