Coaching great Kevin Fallon laments loss of Danny Hay as All Whites coach

All Whites coach Danny Hay, centre, looks dejected after the World Cup playoffs loss to Costa Rica in Qatar in June.

Former New Zealand coach Kevin Fallon has blasted the “mess’’ resulting from the All Whites’ review and feels outgoing coach Danny Hay deserved to be backed for another term.

Hay was asked to reapply for the role but opted not to after an independent review of the All Whites’ World Cup campaign criticised the degree of separation between the team and NZ Football and identified the need for a more collaborative environment.

Hay has not commented publicly on his decision, other than in a statement released by New Zealand Football where he said it had been “an absolute pleasure being at the helm of the All Whites over the past three years’’ and he wanted to thank the players and staff for their unwavering commitment.

But former All Whites captain Chris Zoricich told Newstalk ZB that asking Hay to reapply showed “a lack of confidence’’ on NZF’s behalf. “It says ‘we want to see who’s out there and see who comes knocking on the door and if there’s no-one better we will give you the job’.”

Fallon – a football coach for close to 50 years – felt NZF should have done more to retain Hay, a former All Whites centreback who played in England and Australia.

“He’s got the professional experience, he’s played, he knows the players, he knows the country.’’

Fallon – who coached the All Whites to the 1982 World Cup finals with John Adshead – also scoffed at a reference in the review to a lack of alignment between the All Whites and NZF’s high performance department and remarks about Hay’s coaching style.

Experienced sports governance official Don Mackinnon wrote in the seven-page executive summary of the review that “the level of separation that existed … between the leaders of the All Whites and NZ Football’s high performance staff was significant and falls well short of best practice”.

Mackinnon also observed that Hay’s coaching was “predominantly autocratic – with a number of players describing him as, among [other] things, demanding and intense” and “while he does seek input from his fellow coaches and some senior players, [he] sets the tone and is unquestionably ‘in charge’.’’

But those references didn’t wash with Fallon, who was All Whites head coach from 1985 to 1988.

“The things they say about Danny that he was intense and demanding, you want that as a coach. You always want to have a bit of humour, but the coach has got to be in charge,’’ Fallon told Stuff.

“Why have high performance? We never had.

“When Fallon and Adshead coached in ‘82, we reported to one guy, Charlie Dempsey [NZFA chairman and World Cup campaign director].

“When we did have success, in 2010 and ‘82, the coaches were in charge.”

David Joseph/Phototek Kevin Fallon, pictured coaching Manukau United in 2018, wanted to see Danny Hay coach the All Whites for another term.

Fallon said that should still be the case and was critical of high performance “costing a fortune’’ and “only staying two minutes”.

“High performance who? Who are these people? Why do they start judging you [as a coach]?’’

“Could you imagine them doing that to Jose Mourinho, or [former Celtic and Scotland manager] Jock Stein … they would have no chance.

“Why would you take away the experience and expertise of the coach?’’

Fallon said his son, Rory, a former All Whites striker who had a long career in the UK, was one of Hay’s assistant coaches and had remarked that he was still learning new things. “[He found Hay] as good as some of the coaches he had in England.”

Photosport All Whites coach Danny Hay, centre, with assistants Rory Fallon, left, and Darren Bazeley oversee training in Bahrain.

Fallon felt Hay should have been retained for another term because “Covid was a massive interruption. He didn’t get a good crack at it. There was a big hiatus [between games].’’

Fallon wasn’t impressed with the 2-0 loss to Australia in Auckland where the Kiwis “lacked a bit of guts and determination’’.

But, despite the All Whites losing their last five games without scoring a goal and failing to win the World Cup playoff with Costa Rica, he felt Hay's squad had generally made progress.

“The games against Costa Rica and Australia weren’t ones you’d always expect New Zealand to win, the expectations would have been wins for the other side.”

Fallon also felt strongly that a coach who knew Kiwi players and the New Zealand football environment was more likely to get more out of the All Whites than a foreign recruit.

The All Whites “probably haven’t had a coach from overseas who’s done really well since ‘82”, he said.

“Adshead and I were from overseas, but we lived in New Zealand and we knew what it was about here and the players in the country. We were Kiwis, ostensibly.”

Fallon was also dismissive of suggestions that there hadn’t been any communication between Hay and NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell for some weeks.

“It’s a two-way thing. The guy in charge could pick up the phone to ring Danny Hay. It takes two to tango. Charlie Dempsey would ring me every day. He was always in touch.’’

Hay said in his statement issued by NZF that he was incredibly proud of “being part of the development of a cultural process for the All Whites that allows players and staff to connect deeply back to Aotearoa New Zealand’’.

“That connection piece, along with the courage to play a style of football that represents us as New Zealanders, will hopefully stand the team in good stead as they move towards the 2026 World Cup.

“This exciting group of players showed the world at the Tokyo Olympics, and in the intercontinental play-off against Costa Rica, a glimpse of what the future holds.

“It is very bright. I know they will do the country proud and wish them all well in their future endeavours.”