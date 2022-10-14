'Disgraceful' making Danny Hay reapply for All Whites job, says ex-coach

Head coach Danny Hay and captain Winston Reid after their last game with the All Whites against Australia at Eden Park.

Allan Jones is better qualified than most to put the All Whites’ World Cup campaign review into perspective so when he says New Zealand Football’s handling was “amateurish’’ football punters should take note.

The review’s summary noted that there was a “lack of alignment’’ between the All Whites coaching staff and NZF’s high performance department.

After the independent review, incumbent All Whites coach Danny Hay was invited to reapply for his job - an offer ex-national coach Jones has described as “disgraceful’’.

Hay has opted not to apply, leaving NZF scrambling to appoint a new coach.

Other than a standard statement released through NZF Hay has not made public comment – no surprise given he’s still on the federation’s payroll until his Halloween day exit on October 31.

Hay had the support of his players, including star Premier League striker Chris Wood and outgoing captain Winston Reid, but few people have been prepared to raise their heads above the parapet and comment on how the review saga played out.

Few, except ex-All Whites coaches Kevin Fallon – who blasted the way the NZF had handled things – and Allan Jones, who is of the same view.

Jones is better placed than most to comment on the uneasy interface between coaching and high performance.

He is both a former national coaching director – he came to New Zealand in that role in 1979 – and an All Whites head coach (from 1983 to 1985). Now retired in Mount Maunganui, he coached and taught for 45 consecutive seasons and remains besotted with the sport.

That passion was evident as soon as he was asked about the World Cup review.

“It’s disappointing,’’ he said. “Coaches get sacked … it’s something you’ve got to come to terms with, but what’s disappointed me is the way it’s been played out in public. It’s been amateurish in the extreme’’.

Jones has known Hay since coaching him as a boy and was a supervisor when the ex-All Whites centreback got his coaching badge close to 20 years ago.

He sympathises with Hay, saying the decision to ask him to reapply for his job was “in itself a disgrace’’.

“They either want you or they don’t want you.’’

Jones says international coaches are appointed from World Cup to World Cup on four-year terms.

Hay’s contract expires on October 31, yet, Jones says, his World Cup campaign ended on June 15 after the All Whites lost their intercontinental qualifier to Costa Rica in Qatar.

He said it was now mid-October and five months had been wasted.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Former New Zealand coach Allan Jones, pictured at the Auckland City clubrooms in 2015, remains passionate about the All Whites.

Jones said NZF would have been better to have made a decision on Hay’s retention after the Qatar game, instead of “hiding behind committees’’ and implementing a review.

Hay should have been allowed to say in June: “if you don’t like what I’m doing, I will be the first out the door’’, rather than having to go through this public process of “justifying his existence’’.

“Why would you put yourself through the humiliation of that?’’ He said NZF was effectively asking him to reapply when it knew about him.

Jones also wondered if the NZF management and board “know what they are looking for”.

“Would they know what a better lad than Danny looks like?’’

Like Fallon, who scoffed at the notion coaches must align with high performance staff, Jones felt the head coach had to be in charge and supported.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The last All Whites team Danny Hay put on the field, against the Socceroos at Eden Park.

Jones said, as national coaching director, he never tried to interfere with what coaches John Adshead and Fallon were doing with the All Whites during their successful campaign to qualify for the 1982 World Cup finals.

He believes high performance teams should supply coaches with the wrap-around services – medical support, management, legal and administrative – they need to get on with their job.

Jones was also disappointed at suggestions there had been little contact between Hay and NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell for weeks, saying only the two individuals would know the truth about that.

“Obviously something’s gone drastically wrong when there’s miscommunication between the CEO and the national coach.

“I know we’re going back 30 to 40 years, but one of the big strengths we had was when Gwyn Evans, who was a former international centreback, was the [NZFA] secretary, every morning, he, myself and Doug Moore my assistant, had a cup of tea to start the day off talking about football matters.’’

Jones feels more support should have been given to Hay, who, at 47, was still a young coach on the first step of the international ladder.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Danny Hay consoles All Whites defender Liberato Cacace after the World Cup playoff defeat to Costa Rica.

He expects there will be a “plethora of people out there, internationally’’, who would be interested in the All Whites job.

“But can they do better than Danny? And whoever comes in, they'll have to start from scratch. All the good things that have been put in place in the two or three years will now have to start again.

“The new coach might have a different way he wants to play, and what happens if Woodsy [Chris Wood] decides to retire, then they’d have to find a new way of playing again because we don’t have another Woodsy or anything like him.’’

Jones also wonders whether NZF currently has the ability to assess the credentials of applicant coaches.

He says former national coaches are too often regarded as “dinosaurs’’, yet there was a significant knowledge base among the likes of Adshead, Fallon, Ricki Herbert and himself that could be better tapped.

While no-one doubts the credibility of the NZF’s independent reviewer, respected sports governance operative Don Mckinnon, there is some alarm that the All Whites are being judged against best practice in other sports when there is no comparable New Zealand equivalent to football.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Winston Reid (L) and Ryan Nelsen (C) contest an aerial challenge in the All Whites' 1-1 draw with Italy at the World Cup finals in Nelspruit, South Africa in 2010.

Ryan Nelsen, who captained the All Whites at the 2010 World Cup finals, did not want to comment on the tos and fros of the decision to invite Hay to reapply, but he did wonder whether the review was comparing apples with apples.

“I know Don Mackinnon and I respect him, but the one thing I would say is you can’t use the All Blacks or any other sporting code in New Zealand as a comparison with the All Whites.

“The All Blacks, the Black Caps, the Kiwis, you name it aren't playing offshore in different cultures in different countries and in different tactical environments.

“They don’t come back and meet every two years for two weeks.’’

Nelsen said no New Zealand reviewer would necessarily understand the All Whites’ environment “and no overseas reviewer knows the New Zealand culture, which is distinct from the different overseas football cultures.

“It’s tough [for the All Whites], it’s very difficult.’’

Nelsen says NZ Football has had numerous reviews over the past 60 years, and, in most cases, “nothing has changed’’.

The challenge now, he believes, is for NZ Football to establish a settled and sustainable structure around an All Whites side likely to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals once the Oceania confederation gains automatic entry.