All Whites forward Ben Waine's Plymouth Argyle move makes him one to follow closely

Ben Waine has recorded a message to Wellington Phoenix fans following his transfer to English League One club Plymouth Argyle

Andrew Voerman is a football writer for Stuff

OPINION: Ben Waine might only be the latest member of his footballing generation to make the move from New Zealand to Europe.

But now that he’s joined Plymouth Argyle in English League One, he will be followed more closely than most of those who have gone before him.

What makes him different is simple.

He’s a forward and a goalscorer and New Zealand needs more of those, especially as English Premier League star Chris Wood is now entering the final phases of his glittering career.

For the past decade or so, Wood has led the way among Kiwis with regard to scoring goals in Europe.

From the start of the 2010-11, after the All Whites’ last appearance at a World Cup, until now, the Hamilton product has netted 139 times in league matches in England.

That tally includes 54 goals in 186 English Premier League matches for West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City, Burnley and Newcastle United; 77 in 205 Championship matches and eight in 29 during a lone season in League One.

League One is where Waine is now, having completed a transfer to Plymouth from the Wellington Phoenix, his hometown club, after scoring 17 goals in 72 A-League Men matches.

Tom Kirkwood/Photosport Ben Waine becoming a regular scorer in English league football would be a big boost for the All Whites on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Wood had just turned 20 when he played in League One, for Brighton & Hove Albion during the second half of the 2010-11 season, while on loan for WBA.

It was there that he became a regular starter in English football for the first time, though it would be another five years before that was the case at a club that had him under contract permanently.

After starring for Leeds United in the Championship for two seasons, he returned to the Premier League with Burnley in 2017, then moved to Newcastle United in 2022.

Wood is currently in his sixth consecutive season in the Premier League and is 11 matches away from bettering Ryan Nelsen’s record 198 appearances by a New Zealander.

But after scoring 49 times in 144 matches for Burnley, he has only scored four times in 34 outings for Newcastle, where he has barely had more starts (19) than substitute appearances (15).

He is by no means a spent force, but the All Whites won’t be able to continue relying almost entirely on him for goals as they plot a course to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Much has been made of the national men’s football team’s failure to score in any of their last five matches, including the playoff for a place at the 2022 World Cup against Costa Rica in June.

The appointment of a new coach, due any day now, won’t be a panacea as far as that is concerned.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Ben Waine scored 17 goals in 72 A-League Men appearances for the Wellington Phoenix.

More than anything former coach Danny Hay did, the goal drought was the product of poor finishing and more generally, poor decision-making in the final third.

Those flaws can only be fixed by getting the country’s attacking players playing regularly at higher levels of club football.

Which is where we return to Waine, who turns 22 in June.

While he has a long way to go, he is certainly dreaming of one day following in Wood’s footsteps in the Premier League, having long held a desire to play in England, the country his parents hail from.

First, he has to make an impact at Plymouth, which he should get the chance to do, as one of their three regular forwards this season has had the loan deal that brought him there cut short.

Even if he only becomes a regular scorer in third-tier League One or the second-tier Championship, which Plymouth are on track to be promoted to, it will be a massive boost for the All Whites.

As things stand, Alex Greive is the only young Kiwi forward regularly finding the back of the net at a decent level in Europe, having scored five times in 29 matches for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

New Zealand football fans will now be watching closely to see if Waine can join him.