Football Ferns discussing how to address controversial Women's World Cup sponsor

Football Ferns players have been holding player-driven discussions in response to the reported deal between Fifa and Visit Saudi.

Football Ferns players have been discussing how to address the controversial Fifa Women’s World Cup sponsorship deal that has reportedly been struck with Saudi Arabia’s tourism board.

New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association chair Harry Ngata said player-driven work in response to the proposed deal with Visit Saudi had been going on since it was first reported on by The Athletic earlier this week.

The Football Ferns are set to be in camp from February 13 ahead of two matches in Hamilton and another in Auckland against Portugal and Argentina. The squad for those matches is due to be named next week.

Ngata said Ferns players were discussing how they could address the decision to align the World Cup with advertising for a nation which severely restricts the rights of women.

“Players will have an individual view and we are happy for them to express that view.

“If it's a consolidated view around the Football Ferns, then obviously there's consultation with New Zealand Football around what is the narrative, what is the right time, what are we actually trying to communicate here and what are we actually trying to do?

“They are two clear avenues there.”

Football Australia officials initially tried to prevent Matildas players and their coach from being asked about the proposed deal at their squad announcement for their forthcoming friendlies on Thursday, but they ultimately were happy to answer questions.

“Some of the players did react to it and provide their opinion and the same will apply, I would imagine, from our side as well,” Ngata said with an eye to the Ferns’ forthcoming assembly.

“If the players are asked about something of this nature that they feel strong enough about and they're informed on [they will comment].

“That's what we're kind of doing in the background, is ensuring that the players are informed, so they can speak with some context both from a factual perspective, but also with regard to their own internal feelings.”

NZ Football chair Johanna Wood joined her Football Australia counterpart Chris Nikou in writing to Fifa to outline their opposition to the deal, saying they “cannot express strongly enough the potential repercussions and fallout that could result from this decision”.

“Australia and New Zealand, both as sovereign nations and as football associations, have for decades placed the utmost importance on gender equality, and have sought to promote these ideals around the world.

“While we acknowledge some important and positive gender equality reforms have commenced in Saudi Arabia, it remains undeniable under any reasonable standard that the rights of women remain severely restricted.”

Ngata said the PFA was “supportive of the haste that New Zealand Football and Football Australia moved with in addressing this”.

“[NZ sports minister] Grant Robertson said his piece as well.

“We're 100% supportive of the way they approached it.”