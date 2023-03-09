Callan Elliot one of three fresh faces in first All Whites squad of 2023

Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot has been selected in the All Whites squad.

Uncapped right-back Callan Elliot has joined five of his Wellington Phoenix club-mates, including skipper Alex Rufer, in earning selection for the All Whites’ upcoming friendlies against China.

Elliot, Rufer and in-form Sligo Rovers striker Max Mata were fresh inclusions in the 24-man squad selected by interim coach Darren Bazeley for the first matches of 2023.

The All Whites are scheduled to play China twice, in Auckland on March 23 and Wellington on March 26.

The Scotland-born Elliot is a strong chance to make his debut after being rewarded for a breakout A-League Men season, where he has scored one goal and registered four assists, while Rufer and Mata have both been recalled for the first time since 2019.

Elliot’s inclusion was first reported by Stuff.

Rufer’s selection comes after has won back his spot in the Phoenix midfield after returning from a long-term knee injury while Mata has started the season in Ireland with a bang, netting a recent hat-trick for Sligo Rovers.

Headlined by Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood and Empoli left-back Liberato Cacace, the All Whites squad is close to full-strength, however, there are four notable absentees.

PEC Zwolle midfielder Ryan Thomas and SSV Jahn Regensburg playmaker Sarpreet Singh have not been included to allow them more time to recover, having only just returned from long-term injuries.

Neither have Ben Waine and Bill Tuiloma, who are absent due to club commitments after recently securing transfers to Plymouth Argyle in England and Charlotte FC in the United States respectively.

Waine is currently fighting for his place in the team at promotion hopefuls Plymouth, who have a League One game during the international window.

Only two goalkeepers have been named in the squad, experienced shotstoppers Oli Sail and Stefan Marinovic, but they will be joined by a member of the under-23 squad for each game.

“This series gives us the opportunity to start the new World Cup cycle off and get our home fans excited about what is to come for this squad,” Bazeley said in a statement.

”Congratulations to Callan Elliot on his debut call up after a great season with the Phoenix. He is a player I know well from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign so it will be great to see him in the full All Whites environment.

Siu Pong Wu Lau / Power Sport Images/PHOTOSPORT Interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley.

“I’m also pleased to bring Max Mata and Alex Rufer back after a long time away. Max is a player in form over in Ireland, having recently scored a league hat-trick, and Alex has obviously now fully recovered after a long time out with injury and is in good form with the Phoenix.

“Both Ben Waine and Bill Tuiloma were disappointed not to be able to take part in this window but from discussions with them both I’m happy that it is the right decision for their individual club careers, and they have both committed to future international windows.

”These are exciting times for this young squad, so I know everyone involved in the team can’t wait to get started.”

Despite being currently sidelined with a fractured kneecap, Phoenix midfielder Clayton Lewis has also been included as he eyes a potential comeback during the international window.

All Whites squad

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Eli Just, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood