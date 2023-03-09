Interim coach Darren Bazeley poised to hand out pair of All Whites debuts against China

Wellington Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot is in line to make his All Whites debut against China later this month.

Interim coach Darren Bazeley is poised to hand out a pair of All Whites debuts when the national men’s football team takes on China later this month in Auckland and Wellington.

Wellington Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot has received his first callup to the senior squad, having previously played at age-group level, and is in line to earn his first cap at right back.

San Diego Loyal centre back Kyle Adams was the only other uncapped player included by Bazeley in a 24-man squad. He was first called up by former coach Danny Hay last September, but did not take the field.

Bazeley previously worked with Elliot at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and said it was nice to be able to bring him into the All Whites fold.

"He's had a good season, so that was a really nice phone call.”

Two players have returned to the mix after not being sighted at senior international level since 2019 – Phoenix captain Alex Rufer and Sligo Rovers forward Max Mata.

Rufer has impressed in A-League Men since returning to action just before Christmas, after he suffered a knee injury early in 2022.

He previously played for Bazeley as a striker during the 2015 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, but is now a defensive midfielder.

Bazeley said Rufer had “come back from that injury and performed really well and I actually think he's progressing his game and developing his game.

“He's starting to look more positive in possession. He obviously got his [first A-League Men] goal, which was great for him, but he's starting to affect the game really positively.”

Midfielders Sarpreet Singh and Ryan Thomas weren’t called up as they continue to work their way back to full fitness from long-term injuries, but Bazeley was quick to stress both were keen to play for the All Whites at some stage this year, with matches on the cards in Europe in June, October and November.

Centre back Bill Tuiloma and forward Ben Waine were the other notable absentees, with their omission down to the fact that their clubs have matches during this month’s international window.

Tuiloma has just been traded from Portland Timbers to Charlotte in Major League Soccer in the US, while Waine is entering his third month at Plymouth Argyle, who play in England’s third-tier League One.

Bazeley only named two goalkeepers on Thursday – Phoenix No 1 Oli Sail and Stefan Marinovic, who is currently without a club.

A third will be added to the squad on each matchday from the under-23 squad that will play a pair of curtain raisers against a Chinese under-24 side, with Phoenix No 2 Alex Paulsen, Kees Sims – the likely starter at this year’s Under-20 World Cup – and Scott Morris the three contenders.

Bazeley made it clear Sail was the All Whites’ No 1 and would likely start both games, with Marinovic, who has been training in Auckland, included to push him and step in if necessary.

Siu Pong Wu Lau / Power Sport Images/PHOTOSPORT Interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley is poised to hand out a pair of debuts later this month.

He mentioned Max Crocombe, Nik Tzanev and Michael Woud as goalkeepers who had missed out because it was felt they were better off staying with their clubs in England and Japan.

“To bring players in from those environments, that don't also stop for the window, it takes them out of playing for their clubs to potentially travel across the world to then train three times and sit on the bench.”

Phoenix midfielder Clayton Lewis has been included even though his club coach Ufuk Talay is only expecting him to be available after recovering from a knee injury on April 1, after the international window.

Bazeley said Lewis was “ahead of schedule, as he always is with injuries,” and that he would be monitored closely with an eye to him playing some part against China on March 23 or 26.

“If he's played beforehand, obviously it means he can do a little bit more during the week and then we'll just see how he is.

“It's good for us that he’s getting close to being available. If we feel like he's fit enough and he's ready and we need him, then I don't see why we wouldn't put him on the pitch.”

All Whites – March international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Eli Just, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood

Fixtures

Thursday, March 23, 7pm: v China; Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Sunday, March 26, 4pm: v China; Sky Stadium, Wellington