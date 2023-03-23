All Whites hang on to draw with China after red card for Tommy Smith blots his 50th match

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: All Whites 0 China 0. HT: 0-0

Red card: Tommy Smith (All Whites) 62’

Tommy Smith’s 50th cap for the All Whites started with his children joining him on the field and ended with an early shower, as he was sent off just with just under 30 minutes to go at Mt Smart Stadium

New Zealand were locked 0-0 with China at that point on Thursday evening and while finding the back for the first time in six matches had been their aim at the outset of the match, they spent most of the rest of it trying to keep a clean sheet.

The Chinese certainly made them work hard for it, but when the final whistle came in front of a 12,049-strong crowd in Auckland who mostly supported the visitors, nothing had changed and the All Whites were able to take solace in the fact that the sending off hadn’t led to a defeat.

LYNNE CAMERON/Photosport All Whites captain Tommy Smith was sent off with just under half an hour to play against China in Auckland.

There was a communication breakdown between captain Smith and goalkeeper Oli Sail in the 62nd minute as to who would pick up Nando Pijnaker’s backpass and the centre back was left with no choice but to foul Wu Lei when he would have otherwise been through on goal.

The All Whites began the night without star striker Chris Wood, who had been in doubt after suffering a thigh injury in the English Premier League with Nottingham Forest two weeks ago. Max Mata earned his first senior national team start up front in his stead, while Callan Elliot made his debut at right wingback.

Matt Garbett had a golden chance to give the All Whites an early lead when he pounced on a loose backpass forced by good pressure, but chose to shoot instead of finding Mata or Kosta Barbarouses in the middle of the box.

Their other good opportunity in the first half fell to Barbarouses, who was released in behind by Tim Payne, who looked at times like being the team’s strongest creative outlet from right centre back.

Wei Shihao sent a free kick given away by Garbett just wide of the right-hand corner of Sail’s goal, then forced him to make a save late in the first half when Marko Stamenic failed to intercept a cutback and gave China a golden opportunity from right in front.

Stamenic and Cacace both had shots from distance that were easily saved, summing up an opening 45 minutes where the All Whites were often too static and missing someone like Joe Bell or Clayton Lewis – who both came on in the second half – in midfield.

China nearly had the perfect start to the second half, when the All Whites switched off at an attacking throw-in and almost let Wu run straight through on goal, only for Payne to recover in time and force him to curl his effort wide.

Sail then had to be alert to deny Wu after he was released with a delightful dink over the top of the New Zealand defensive line as China came out of their shells after the break.

Smith’s red card came just as the All Whites were beginning to reestablish themselves in the second half, leaving the All Whites a man down for the final half hour.

Sail had to deny Hanwen Deng as China pressed immediately for a go-ahead goal, but with 15 minutes to go, the All Whites began to settle and regain possession, with Elliot firing wide from one of their more sustained second-half stretches.

Liangming Lin missed with a diving header from point-blank range while Sail had to dive to his left to keep Xin Xu’s volley from the edge of the box out and no-one was more relieved than the All Whites’ goalkeeper when the final whistle went.

The big moment

Smith’s red card in the 62nd minute. He thought Sail was coming forward to meet Pijnaker’s routine pass out of trouble up the left flank, Sail thought Smith was and in the end it was Wu who picked it up, forcing Smith to foul or let him run through at his team-mate.

Best on pitch

Cacace was dangerous every time he got involved on attack, which possibly wasn’t often enough when it was 11 v 11. Sail has to take some of the blame for the red card, but his saves also kept the All Whites from suffering defeat in a rare home outing.

The big picture

These two teams meet again at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.