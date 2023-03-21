All Whites star Chris Wood confident NZ Football will find team a 'worthy' head coach

Chris Wood, wearing the captain's armband, drives forward for the All Whites in their World Cup playoff loss to Costa Rica last June.

All Whites star Chris Wood is confident New Zealand Football will find the team a “worthy” head coach as the search enters a sixth month.

But he feels the governing body’s decision to look beyond incumbent Danny Hay for the role will only be able to be judged come the end of their 2026 Fifa World Cup campaign.

Wood was keen to see Hay stay on despite the All Whites’ failure to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar and said after their last outing in September that it would be “silly” if he didn’t.

An independent review of last year’s qualifying campaign completed in October outlined aspects of Hay’s “autocratic” management style that needed to change and NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell subsequently chose to seek applications for the role rather than handing out an extension.

Hay had expressed his own frustrations with the governing body prior to that and ultimately chose not to reapply, kicking off a search for a successor that is yet to be completed five months on, and could remain unresolved past the next international window in the middle of June.

Wood is in New Zealand this week as the All Whites have friendlies against China in Auckland and Wellington on Thursday and Sunday, and when asked if NZ Football had made a mistake with the coaching situation, he said: “I don’t believe that”.

“I believe you can only judge the company on the basis of the next three years, when they've appointed someone and given someone a proper chance to implement their ideas.

“We're not judging them on a six-month period, we're judging them on a two-to-three year period of how they change and adapt the team.

“I think we'll only ever know if it was right or wrong, come 2026 when we've either qualified or not qualified, and performed better or worse.”

Wood is recovering from a thigh injury he suffered playing for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League two weekends ago and said it was too soon to say what the extent of his involvement in this week’s matches would be.

Under-20 men’s coach Darren Bazeley was appointed as All Whites coach on an interim basis for this month’s fixtures and could continue in the role in June, if a permanent appointment isn’t made before then.

Pragnell said in February there was a preferred candidate who was unable to take up the job for March and that the search would be revisited after the China matches, which now offer Bazeley – a shortlisted candidate and former assistant of Hay’s – the chance to put his hand up.

It is understood NZ Football’s preferred candidate was incumbent Canada coach John Herdman. When that was reported by Stuff and others to be the case last month, he swiftly said he had rejected a job offer from them and was committed to his current team through the next World Cup, which they are co-hosting.

While uncertainty lingers as to who will ultimately be in charge of the All Whites as they eye a first World Cup appearance in 16 years, with the best team in Oceania now guaranteed direct entry to an expanded, 48-team tournament, Wood feels they are nevertheless “in a good place”.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay speaks to reporters after missing out on All Whites job.

And when asked if he was confident NZ Football would find the All Whites the coach they need not only to qualify for the World Cup, but to win once they get there, Wood said: "Yes, I believe so".

“I believe they are looking adequately to try and find someone that's worthy to be in the head coach role and whoever they decide to appoint will take us a step forward.

“We're in a good place, we've built good foundations. It's now about fine-tuning and showing where we can get to.”

Wood said that while he understood NZ Football’s decision to look beyond Hay, which was also rooted in the detachment of his All Whites setup from the organisation more broadly, he felt the descriptions of the former coach as “predominantly autocratic” and “demanding and intense” in the review were “a bit harsh”.

“I don't see it like that. I think if you experience football in a different culture and a different environment, you see different things.

“I've grown up in England, which is traditionally known for its tough culture. Whether that's right or wrong, it's made me who I am and shown what I can tolerate.

“Whether that's going to stay in the future or if football is evolving and that's coming out of the game … I think people need to worry about themselves and just enjoy and learn how to deal with situations as people, because everything's not nice and fluffy in the world, even outside of football.”

A key recommendation of the review was that the All Whites needed a more collaborative environment.

Wood said he had already seen changes in Hay’s approach from last June, when they lost a World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica in Qatar, to September, when they had a pair of defeats against Australia on either side of the Tasman.

“I could see that he was trying to change and become a better manager. He's young and he's inexperienced in the grand schemes of things, so he wanted to learn and change.

“He just wasn't given the time to do so, which is fine and that's football.”

All Whites – March international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Eli Just, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood

Fixtures

Thursday, March 23, 7pm: v China; Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Sunday, March 26, 4pm: v China; Sky Stadium, Wellington