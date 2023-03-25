'It's something you jump at': Simon Elliott back with All Whites as assistant coach

The All Whites missed some first-half chances in their 0-0 draw with China.

Simon Elliott last graced the field at Sky Stadium during a short-lived stint with the Wellington Phoenix in 2010, shortly after he starred for the All Whites at that year’s Fifa World Cup.

He will return to his hometown with the national men’s football team on Sunday, but this time as an assistant coach, having been brought back into the fold for the first time since his retirement in 2011.

The former midfielder played alongside current squad members Chris Wood, Tommy Smith, Michael Boxall and Kosta Barbarouses during the last couple of years of his career, which ended with him earning 69 caps.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport Simon Elliot talks to fellow assistant coach Rory Fallon during All Whites training this week.

Ivan Vicelich remains at the top of the All Whites chart with 88 appearances, while Wood made his 70th last year, which leaves Elliott as the country’s third-most capped male footballer.

That invaluable experience was what interim head coach Darren Bazeley was hoping to draw on when he invited Elliott in this month to help the team prepare for a pair of home friendlies against China – the first of which in Auckland on Thursday ended in a 0-0 draw.

“It's something you jump at,” Elliott said earlier this week.

“It's nice to be back and be a part of it and it's nice to have this young group of players with fresh attitudes, who really want to achieve important things.”

Elliott’s last All Whites match was a loss to Mexico in June 2011, the same year he played his last season of club football for Chivas USA in Major League Soccer in the United States.

His coach that year was former American international Robin Fraser, who was once his team-mate at Los Angeles Galaxy and is the coach of Colorado Rapids – the MLS club Bazeley joined as an assistant to former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson in 2018.

Bazeley stayed on as an assistant to Fraser in 2019 and 2020 after Hudson was sacked and that mutual connection played a part in them teaming up this month, with the search for a permanent successor to previous All Whites coach Danny Hay still ongoing and NZ Football wanting to get the team back in action as soon as possible.

Hay, a former All White, made a point of having 2010 World Cup qualifying hero Rory Fallon (and briefly goalkeeper Jason Batty) on his staff and Bazeley has built on that theme by involving Elliott and goalkeeper Glen Moss this time around.

While this is Elliot’s first involvement with the team since his playing days, he said he had kept a close eye on their fortunes over the years.

“You always kind of follow it, right? Because you were part of it for a little bit, so it's nice to have that connection.

“Whatever your role is, whether it's as a coach or in the stands or on the couch, you support the team.”

Elliott, Fallon and Moss were all squad members the last time the All Whites qualified for a World Cup, in South Africa in 2010, and he said it had hurt seeing them not make it past intercontinental playoffs in 2014, 2018 and 2022

“I was as gutted as anybody else when it didn't happen against Costa Rica and against Peru the previous time, or Mexico the previous time [before that]. You always support the team.”

Sunday’s second match against China could be the last for the current interim coaching group, but there is a chance they could be called on again in June, if NZ Football’s coach search isn’t completed before then.

Bazeley remains in the mix for the job, though NZ Football overlooked him initially in favour of incumbent Canada coach John Herdman, who has since seemingly turned them down.

He said after Thursday’s draw that Elliot had “fitted straight into the environment” this week.

“He's great around the players. He obviously holds a lot of mana and respect amongst the group with what he's done, but he's a very knowledgeable guy and a good coach.

“It's been great for me. It's been awesome having his expertise and the experience him and Rory and Mossy have added to the environment.”

When asked whether he would like to continue to be involved, whether with Bazeley or whoever does end up taking the top job, Elliott said his focus was purely on helping the All Whites perform this week and that would lead to whatever it leads to.

“I think there are a lot of folks that want to be part of it, right?

“It's the national team and there's a nice heritage there with the way that culture has been created and what they want to achieve.

“You just focus on [getting results against China] and get that right and then the by-product sort of becomes the result.”