All Whites' goal drought in focus as China friendlies mark start of busy year

Max Mata is the most in-form attacker available to interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley this week.

International friendly: All Whites v China; Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland; When: Thursday, 7pm; Coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

At the risk of stating the obvious, football teams always want to score goals.

But the All Whites have 510 reasons to want to score one as soon as possible when they host China at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Thursday night.

That’s how many minutes have passed since they last netted against an opponent from outside Oceania.

New Zealand’s leading men’s scorer Chris Wood did the honours from the penalty spot half an hour into a 3-1 loss to Jordan last January.

Goals did rain in as the All Whites saw off five regional rivals in Oceania World Cup qualifying last March, though that run did include a pair of 1-0 wins where their finishing left a lot to be desired.

But in their five matches since – including last June’s qualifying playoff against Costa Rica – they haven’t found the back of the net once.

Go searching for a goal from open play, as opposed to a spot kick, and you have to go back 566 minutes – more than six full matches – to the second of two Wood goals against The Gambia in November 2021.

Scoring is clearly a problem for New Zealand football more broadly, as the Football Ferns’ current goalless streak stands at 527 minutes heading into their friendlies with Iceland and Nigeria next month.

But this week the focus is on the men, who might only have the services of Wood for small parts of their two matches against China – the second is in Wellington on Sunday - as he is recovering from a thigh injury and is being closely monitored before a call is made on his involvement.

The Nottingham Forest striker has 33 goals in his 70 matches for his country, but the other seven players in contention to start alongside him – or instead of him – in a front three have a total of 14 from 138 matches between them, led by Marco Rojas’ five.

Kosta Barbarouses has four from 52 appearances, while Alex Greive has two from seven and Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt and Matt Garbett each have one, with Max Mata yet to open his account.

Interim coach Darren Bazeley said the goal drought hadn’t been a topic of discussion for the All Whites this week, which is to be expected, as scoring goals is obviously the goal every time they take the field.

But he felt they had been creating enough chances during their barren run to feel confident an end to it was just around the corner and wouldn’t require major tweaks – they’re expected to use the same 3-4-3 system they favoured throughout 2022.

“It's a stat, but if you look back at the games ... we created a lot of goal-scoring chances. I'd be more worried if we weren't creating chances.

“Scoring goals is obviously the hard point at that end of the pitch and we've got players that do score goals regularly.

“I think it's a moment thing, where what we can do is help create lots of moments for players to go and score goals within training.

“We've had a lot of parts of training where we're scoring goals. There are a lot of goals flying in and we need to take that into the game.

“I think it's mainly maybe a mental aspect about being positive and confident in that moment.”

The most in-form attacker in the All Whites squad this week is Mata, who has been recalled for the first time since 2019 and is likely to start if Wood doesn’t.

The 22-year-old has netted five times in six outings for Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland season that started last month.

China have been in camp for three weeks prior to Thursday’s match and have been able to prepare with friendlies against Chinese Super League clubs.

This week’s matches are the first of eight the All Whites are expected to play in 2023, with a trip to Stockholm to play Sweden in June the only other one already confirmed.

All Whites – March international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood

Fixtures

Thursday, March 23, 7pm: v China; Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Sunday, March 26, 4pm: v China; Sky Stadium, Wellington