Oli Sail puts hand up after 'three-way' mix-up leaves All Whites with 10 men in draw

The All Whites missed some first-half chances in their 0-0 draw with China.

Oli Sail was happy to put his hand up for his part in the “three-way thing” that left the All Whites on the back foot for the final half hour of their 0-0 draw with China in Auckland on Thursday.

Captain Tommy Smith was sent off 63 minutes into his 50th appearance for the national men’s football team after denying Chinese forward Wu Lei an obvious goalscoring opportunity following a communication breakdown with his goalkeeper at Mt Smart Stadium.

As Sail pointed out afterwards, Smith’s fellow centre back Nando Pijnaker also had a part to play in the mixup, as his back pass was “a little bit under-hit” and ended up in a place where it could have been either his or Smith’s to claim.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Oli Sail made eight saves as the All Whites drew with China in Auckland.

In the end, they both thought it was each other's, which was when Wu pounced and set his sights on goal, leaving Smith with no real option but to bring him down and head off for an early shower, with Sail taking over as skipper.

“He's chosen to leave it for me and I've chosen to leave it for him and it’s really disappointing,” Sail said. “Obviously it's Tommy’s 50th game and on that occasion we didn't want him seeing red and it turned the tide and the momentum of the game swung.

“It’s something that we'll obviously all review, particularly the three of us on the left side there, myself, Nando and Tommy.

“I can put my hand up there. I can see what's going on. My thought process was to receive the ball off Tommy and then start a counter-attack on the other side, but we were obviously just on a different page.”

Sail had already been called on a few times before that to keep China at bay and was busy in the final 30 minutes as the visitors sought to make the most of their man advantage, in front of a 12,049-strong crowd that appeared to be mostly on their side.

He finished with eight saves in total as the All Whites kept a clean sheet and salvaged a draw, having failed to score themselves for the sixth match in a row.

They have now gone 600 minutes without scoring against opponents from outside Oceania, 656 minutes without scoring against such teams from open play and 720 minutes without scoring against them through someone other than Chris Wood.

The All Whites’ star striker sat among the staff on the bench on Thursday, having not been deemed fit enough to make the matchday squad as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Interim coach Darren Bazeley said he was pleased with how his team “showed a lot of resilience and a lot of good team spirit and hard work to not lose the game”.

“It's a game we wanted to win, but when you play with 10 men for 30-odd minutes after the week we've had with people travelling across the world, I thought it was unbelievable team spirit and resilience to stay in there.

“We're just still looking for that one moment to score our goals.”

The All Whites’ best chance came after just five minutes, when Matt Garbett pounced on a loose box and dribbled into the box down the left, but chose to shoot himself instead of squaring for Kosta Barbarouses or Max Mata and didn’t find the target.

New Zealand enjoyed plenty of possession when they had 11 players on the pitch, but while Bazeley was enthusiastic about what they did with it against a Chinese side that sat deep, they lacked incisiveness in the final third and only threatened occasionally before the nature of the contest changed.

Joe Bell and Elijah Just were introduced just before the red card, which prevented them and later substitutes Alex Greive and Clayton Lewis from having the impact Bazeley would have hoped for as the match hung in the balance.

The two teams meet again at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.