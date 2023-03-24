'Frustrating': Injury hampers All Whites star Chris Wood for third home visit in a row

The All Whites missed some first-half chances in their 0-0 draw with China.

Chris Wood could be forgiven for thinking he’s been cursed when it comes to playing in New Zealand.

After he didn’t feature as the All Whites drew 0-0 with China in Auckland on Thursday night, the English Premier League striker has now been hampered by injury or absent altogether in six of their eight home matches in the last 10 years.

It is unclear whether Wood has any chance of featuring when the two teams meet again in Wellington on Sunday, with interim coach Darren Bazeley confirming he would travel to the capital, but offering little else on the status of his thigh injury.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport All Whites striker Chris Wood appeared on Sky Sport before Thursday’s draw with China in Auckland, which he didn’t play any part in.

Wood sat among the staff at Mt Smart Stadium and could only watch as his close friend Tommy Smith was sent off in his 50th match, before the All Whites hung on for a 0-0 draw with 10 men.

The fact that he wasn’t even on the bench suggests he is likely to end up having to wait another year before he gets the chance to play in front of fans in New Zealand, as the team is set to play the rest of its matches in 2023 in Europe.

Wood spoke on Sky Sport before Thursday’s match and said it was “very frustrating” to be absent at home. “I want to be playing, especially at home. Any time I can pull on an All Whites shirt, I want to”.

Last September at Eden Park, when the All Whites played at home for the first time in 1779 days, he was forced from the field after half an hour. Their previous home fixture before that was the World Cup playoff against Peru at Sky Stadium in November 2017, where an injury limited him to 19 minutes off the bench.

Wood’s last injury-free appearance on home soil was in September that year, less than a week after he marked his EPL debut for Burnley with a late goal against Tottenham Hotspur. He followed that up with a hat-trick for his country in a World Cup qualifying win against the Solomon Islands at North Harbour Stadium.

In March 2017, he was released back to his club at the time, Leeds United, early, and therefore missed a qualifier against Fiji in Wellington, but in November 2016 in Auckland he did start in a qualifier against New Caledonia.

In May 2014 he missed a friendly against South Africa that fell outside Fifa’s international windows and before that he was suspended for the home leg of the World Cup playoff against Mexico in November 2013.

Wood’s first international match on home soil was the home leg of the 2009 World Cup playoff against Bahrain, which the All Whites won to book their place in South Africa in 2010.

He then scored his first international goal in his next home match, against Honduras in Auckland in September 2010, and celebrated by pulling down his pants to show off underwear emblazoned with his nickname ‘Woodzee’.

Those two home matches were the first of five in a row he featured in, followed by one against Tahiti where he didn’t get off the bench, then a start against New Caledonia in Dunedin in early 2013, just over a decade ago.

Since then, he’s had more bad luck than good when it comes to playing in New Zealand.

“It’s happened a lot,” Wood said on Sky Sport.

“It hasn’t been a fruitful place for me to be, but I'll keep coming back and I'll keep trying.”

Chris Wood’s horror home run

March 2023 v China: Absent – injured

September 2022 v Australia: Played 32 minutes before suffering an injury

November 2017 v Peru: Played 19 minutes while managing an injury

September 2017 v Solomon Islands: Played 90 minutes, scored a hat-trick

March 2017 v Fiji: Absent – released back to club early

November 2016 v New Caledonia: Played 90 minutes

May 2014 v South Africa: Absent – match outside Fifa international window

November 2013 v Mexico: Absent – suspended for yellow card accumulation