All Whites to play Qatar in Austria in June; Darren Bazeley to remain interim coach

Darren Bazeley will have two more matches as interim All Whites coach in June.

The All Whites will play Qatar in Austria in June, three days after facing Sweden in Stockholm.

Darren Bazeley will remain interim coach for the pair of matches, as he was in March, while the search for a permanent boss for the national men’s football team remains ongoing.

Chris Wood is expected to miss the two fixtures as he recovers from surgery on the thigh injury he sustained during the last international window.

The All Whites had a 0-0 draw with China in Auckland and a 2-1 win over them in Wellington that month – the latter their first success in just under a year.

All Whites – June international window

Saturday, June 17, 5am: v Sweden; Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Tuesday, June 20, 4am: v Qatar; Generali Arena, Vienna, Austria