Kiwi playmakers ready to shine at Fifa Under-20 World Cup in football-mad Argentina

Darren Bazeley's under-20 men's team have been drawn with the hosts at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Argentina is the land of playmakers when it comes to football – and there are two in particular who are worshipped above all others.

The late Diego Maradona, who starred in the 1980s and 1990s, helping La Albiceleste win the 1986 Fifa World Cup, and Lionel Messi, the best male player in the world for the best part of the last two decades, who led Argentina to glory last year in Qatar, are inspirations for anyone who considers themselves to be an attacking midfielder.

That includes New Zealand age-group internationals Jay Herdman and Noah Karunaratne, who have been in Argentina this week preparing for this year’s Fifa Under-20 World Cup, which starts for them with a match against Guatemala on Sunday [kickoff 6am NZ time] and also includes a high-profile clash with the hosts.

The pair are the key playmakers in coach Darren Bazeley’s squad and are expected to start behind a centre forward in a front three in the tournament opener, as they did in the team’s lone warm-up match, a 1-0 win over Ecuador earlier this week.

Karunaratne was born in Auckland, but did a lot of his growing up in Melbourne, before moving to Wellington to join the Phoenix academy in 2019, while Herdman – the son of former Football Ferns coach and current Canadian men’s coach John Herdman – was born in Invercargill, but left for Canada in 2011, when his dad took charge of their national women’s team.

Herdman now plays for the reserve team of Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps and he and Karunaratne both said that while they had been plenty of places in their young lives to date, they had never found themselves somewhere as passionate about football as Argentina has been over the past week.

“A lot different to Canada,” was how Herdman put it. “[One night] we went out for a walk and there were a bunch of little kids always coming up to us”.

“When we’re on the team bus, everyone’s stopping us and waving at us. It’s a different experience from being back home.”

“The people you meet here,” said Karunaratne, “they always want to take photos of us and are always videoing us when we’re just walking onto our bus.

“You can just tell that everybody's so big on football here. Even though we're New Zealand, a country they've probably never even heard of, they're still so into us, just because we play football.”

Asked how many images of Maradona or Messi he had seen, Karunaratne said: “There's quite a few on the streets, just on the walls and everything like that.

“You can really tell it's a big football city and the home of football with Messi on the walls, Maradona on the walls, all of those big players.”

Hector Vivas - FIFA One of many images of Maradona that can be seen in Argentina, the host fo this year’s Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

Added Herdman: “When you’re on the bus or walking, you’re seeing shops selling Maradona and Messi figures, shirts, everything – it's pretty cool to see.”

After playing Guatemala, New Zealand will take on Asian champions Uzbekistan [6am Wednesday NZ time] before finishing their group A slate against Argentina [9am Saturday]. A place in the round 16 for a fourth Under-20 World Cup in a row is their aim, with four points likely to be enough for them to get there.

It would be easy for the Kiwis to bemoan the fact that they’ve drawn the hosts, who hadn’t originally qualified, but will be looking to follow in the footsteps of their senior team, coached by former Barcelona and Liverpool star Javier Mascherano, with players at Barcelona, English giants Manchester City and Italian heavyweights Inter, Juventus and Lazio.

Instead, Herdman is excited by the prospect – especially after seeing the South Americans greeted by a crowd of a couple of hundred people when they arrived at the same hotel he’s staying at, just before he sat down with Karunaratne to speak to Stuff.

“I'm excited to play them – I think that's the game I'm most excited for, to come up against some top players.

“Hopefully they win the first two games, so they can rest a couple of players when we get up against them.

“I'm excited for that game, to see where we're at compared to players that are from clubs like Juventus, Sporting [in Portugal], Man City – it's cool to be able to share the pitch with players like that.”

New Zealand U-20 men – Fifa U-20 World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kees Sims, Henry Gray, Alby Kelly-Heald

Defenders: Jackson Jarvie, Adam Supyk, Isaac Hughes, Finn Surman, Everton O’Leary, Finn Linder, Aaryan Raj, Lukas Kelly-Heald

Midfielders: Fin Conchie, Noah Karunaratne, Jackson Manuel, Jay Herdman, Dan McKay

Forwards: Oliver Colloty, Norman Garbett, Oli Fay, Ben Wallace, Kian Donkers

Fixtures

Sunday, May 21, 6am: v Guatemala; Estadio Único Santiago del Estero

Wednesday, May 24, 6am: v Uzbekistan; Estadio Único Santiago del Estero

Saturday, May 27, 9am: v Argentina; Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario