Norman Garbett goal gives New Zealand win over Guatemala at Fifa Under-20 World Cup

Norman Garbett came off the bench to score the winner for New Zealand against Guatemala at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

At Estadio Único Santiago del Estero: New Zealand 1 (Norman Garbett 80’) Guatemala 0. HT: 0-0

Norman Garbett scored with 10 minutes to play in normal time to give New Zealand a 1-0 win over Guatemala in their opening match at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The younger brother of All White Matt Garbett lobbed the ball over Guatemala’s substitute goalkeeper Fausto Delgado with his left foot, after being played in down the left by Fin Conchie.

The 19-year-old Olé Football Academy product plays for the youth team of Italian third-tier club Potenza Calcio.

Daniel Gollan/Photosport Norman Garbett score the lone goal as New Zealand beat Guatemala at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

Delgado had been called into action off the bench just before the goal, after Guatemala’s starting goalkeeper Jorge Moreno was innocently clipped by Kiwi forward Oliver Colloty as he followed up a parried save.

READ MORE:

* Football Ferns legend Barbara Cox on how the highs of Hong Kong laid pathway to Women's World Cup

* From supermarket job on the side to Football Fern: Michaela Foster eyes World Cup spot

* Kiwi playmakers ready to shine at Fifa Under-20 World Cup in football-mad Argentina



There was a long stoppage before Moreno was eventually stretchered off the pitch, a delay which led to 11 minutes of stoppage time being played.

Ben Wallace had been responsible for drawing the stop from Moreno with an attempt from the edge of the box, after coming off the bench alongside Garbett in the 67th minute.

Chances had been few and far between for New Zealand before that change, which also ushered in a change of shape, with Jay Herdman and Adam Supyk among their brighter players in the opening hour.

Goalkeeper Kees Sims was called on to make a couple of saves, but was never seriously troubled.

Guatemala’s best chance came after 10 minutes when Carlos Santos sent a free header straight at the New Zealand keeper after meeting a cross from Andy Domínguez down the right.

Kiwi coach Darren Bazeley set his side up with a back three out of the Wellington Phoenix academy – captain Finn Surman, who has already made 19 A-League Men appearances, Lukas Kelly-Heald and Isaac Hughes.

He switched to a back four after making his first pair of changes, in search of greater attacking threat, but returned to a back three to see out the match in stoppage time.

New Zealand next play Asian champions Uzbekistan [kickoff 6am Wednesday NZ time] and will be eager to secure a place in the round of 16 before their final match against the hosts.

Uzbekistan were facing Argentina in their opening match later on Sunday, with New Zealand due to face the South American superpower on Saturday [kickoff 9am NZ time].

New Zealand has made it to the round of 16 at each of the last three men’s Under-20 World Cups, but has been eliminated at that stage on each occasion.

The win over Guatemala was the country’s fifth at this level, following triumphs over Myanmar in 2015, Honduras in 2017 and 2019 and Norway in 2019.