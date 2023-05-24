Late equaliser denies New Zealand after Fifa Under-20 World Cup screamer

Jay Herdman scored a wonder goal shortly before halftime, but New Zealand had to settle for a point against Uzbekistan.

At Estadio Único Santiago del Estero: New Zealand 2 (Ben Wallace 23’, Jay Herdman 41’) Uzbekistan 2 (Abbosbek Fayzullaev 51’, Sherzod Esanov 90’+3) HT: 2-0

A stoppage-time equaliser from Uzbekistan has left New Zealand potentially needing something from their clash with hosts Argentina at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup to make the knockout stages.

Attacking midfielder Jay Herdman scored a goal-of-the-tournament contender just before halftime to put the Kiwis two goals to the good at Estadio Único Santiago del Estero on Wednesday [NZ time].

But Uzbekistan came on strong in the second spell, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev pulling one goal back six minutes into a half where he was the most prominent figure.

Daniel Gollan/Photosport New Zealand midfielder Jay Herdman celebrates his goal against Uzbekistan at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

Sherzod Esanov was then left free in the box in the third added minute and New Zealand goalkeeper Kees Sims couldn't do much about his header from point-blank range off Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov's cross.

The draw leaves New Zealand with four points, which could yet be enough for them to advance to the round of 16, even if they can't get anything from their final match against Argentina.

The hosts beat Guatemala 3-0 in their second match later on Wednesday, with the top two teams in group A advancing automatically.

The four best third-placed teams out of the six groups then join the 12 winners and runners-up in the knockout stages.

New Zealand have made it out of their group at the last three Under-20 World Cups – twice from second and once from third – and will be guaranteed a place if they beat or draw with their South American rivals.

Wellington Phoenix centre back Finn Surman was at the heart of a strong defensive effort, in a match where his side conceded 30 shots and only took six.

Many of those attempts were blocked by Surman and his fellow defenders, but shortly after halftime Umarali Rahmonaliyev was able to get in behind down the right and cut the ball back for Fayzullaev, who had plenty of time to pick his spot.

Abdurahmatov's cross in the third of nine added minutes wasn't dealt with by centre back Lukas Kelly-Heald and was met by Esanov, who had been left free as Isaac Hughes was caught between two attackers.

Ben Wallace opened the scoring against the run of play in the 23rd minute with a shot from outside the box that nestled inside the right-hand upright.

Herdman then doubled New Zealand's lead with a screamer of a shot into the top-left corner in the 41st minute that followed a neat turn to get himself free and facing goalwards, just outside the box on the right.

Up 2-0 at the break, New Zealand would have been eyeing a win and a place in the round of 16 with a match to spare.

Instead, they now head into a daunting final group stage match with their fate far from secure.

Coach Darren Bazeley said on the broadcast afterwards that while the late equaliser had left his team disappointed, “they didn't get beat” and “they secured another point at a World Cup”.

“It's a really great learning curve – you can't just go out and try and defend leads, you've got to still try and play.

“I thought we had moments [where we did that], but Uzbekistan are a good team and the pressure kept coming.

“It was a shame to concede so late, but I’m really, really proud of the boys.”