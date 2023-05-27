New Zealand wait to learn Fifa Under-20 World Cup fate after big loss to Argentina

At Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario: Argentina 5 (Ignacio Mestro Puch 14’, Gino Infantino 17’, Luka Romero 35’, Brian Aguirre pen 50’, Alejo Véliz 87’) New Zealand 0. HT: 3-0

New Zealand have to wait to see whether they will advance to the round of 16 at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup after going down 5-0 to hosts Argentina on Saturday [NZ time].

Their final group match at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario was an extremely one-sided affair, with the Kiwis failing to take a single shot while their opponents had 31 – nine of which were on target.

With Uzbekistan beating Guatemala 2-0 in the day’s other match, New Zealand fell to third in the final standings in group A, which means they need a better record then two of the other five third-placed teams to advance alongside the 12 group winners and runners-up.

Slovakia finished third with just three points in group B, so Darren Bazeley’s side are already ahead of one of their rivals, but they can now do nothing but watch over the next 48 hours, hoping their four points and minus-four goal difference will be enough.

Their first chance to secure a spot in the round of 16 will come on Sunday, when the final matches in groups D and C take place, in that order.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Argentina's Ignacio Maestro Puch, centre, celebrates after opening the scoring for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup hosts against New Zealand.

A win for Nigeria over Brazil or a shock loss for Italy against the Dominican Republic in the group D finales will put New Zealand through.

If neither of those results happen, a win for Colombia (currently two from two) over Senegal (currently winless) or a draw in that match in group C will be enough, while there will be further chances as groups E and F conclude on Monday.

Lazio’s Luka Romero scored the pick of Argentina’s goals, letting rip with his left foot from outside the box after wriggling free of New Zealand midfielders Fin Conchie and Jackson Manuel around halfway in the 35th minute.

Ignacio Maestro Puch had put the hosts ahead after 14 minutes, rising over Manuel and heading home a cross that goalkeeper Kees Sims tried to bat away at the near post.

Sims came up trumps with several saves to keep the scoreline down, but he could do nothing about Gino Infantino’s fierce shot from the left of the box three minutes after the opener.

A review instigated by the video assistant referee awarded Argentina a penalty for a handball by Aaryan Raj shortly after halftime, which Brian Aguirre slotted into the bottom left-hand corner.

A fifth goal came in the closing stages when Alejo Véliz scored with a header.

New Zealand’s tally of four points, from a 1-0 win over Guatemala and a 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan, matched the haul that was enough for them to advance at the 2015 and 2017 Under-20 World Cups.

If they do make the round of 16, it will be the fourth tournament in a row where they have done so, after two wins and six points put them through in 2019.

Their opponents this time around would either be the United States, Colombia – who they lost to in a penalty shootout in 2019 – or Japan.

New Zealand will qualify for the round of 16 at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup if...

... Nigeria beat Brazil or Dominican Republic beat Italy in group D; or if

... Colombia beat or draw with Senegal in group C; or if

... Tunisia and Uruguay don’t draw in group E; or if

... France beat or draw with Honduras in group F