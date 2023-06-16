Joe Bell relishing the test playing Sweden in Stockholm will present for the All Whites

All Whites midfielder Joe Bell is expecting to learn a lot from his team's friendly against Sweden in Stockholm – a rare clash in Europe.

International friendly: All Whites v Sweden; Where: Friends Arena, Stockholm; When: Saturday 5am [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2 and Prime, live updates on Stuff

Joe Bell is expecting to learn a lot when the All Whites face Sweden in a rare European friendly on Friday night [Saturday 5am NZ time].

And the midfielder believes that will be a good thing as they set their sights on ending a 16-year wait and playing at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Bell is set to wear the captain’s armband at Friends Arena in Stockholm, just as he did when the All Whites beat China at Sky Stadium in March to end a six-match winless run.

Speaking the day before the match against the No 23 side on Fifa’s rankings, Bell said Sweden were a team that would “punish your weaknesses – but that’s really what we want. We want to grow going forward”.

“They've got fantastic players and they're a fantastic team, so I think we're going to learn a lot from that, but also it's a chance for us to see how we want to approach games like these, because these are opponents we're going to find at the World Cup.”

“It’s going to be a test not only on the football pitch, but also of our mentality going into the game.”

The world No 100 All Whites are set to have the easiest past they’ve ever had to the next World Cup, with the top team from Oceania qualifying automatically for the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026, rather than having to navigate an intercontinental playoff as they have for every edition of the game’s showpiece event since 1986.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images Midfielder Joe Bell is set to captain the All Whites against Sweden in Stockholm.

It was during their last World Cup appearance in South Africa at 2010 that the All Whites last managed a positive result against a European team – first drawing 1-1 with Slovakia courtesy of Winston Reid’s famous last-gasp header, then drawing 1-1 with Italy in a match where Shane Smeltz put them in front with a toe poke.

Before that, there was a 1-0 win over Serbia – one of just three New Zealand has ever managed against European teams, after a 3-1 win over Georgia in 2006 and a 3-1 win over Israel in 1985, albeit during the days when the Middle Eastern nation was put with Oceania for political reasons, rather than with Europe as they are now.

That record gives some sense of the task that awaits in Stockholm, even if Swedish manager Janne Andersson has signalled his intent to rest his frontline players, as they have a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Austria in Vienna next week.

Interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley said every member of his squad was available for selection, though he kept his cards close to his chest with regard to how they would line up, having shifted between a back three and a back four not only during his previous stint in charge in March, but also at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Argentina last month.

“Every formation you play gives you different things,” Bazeley said. “It takes away something, but it gives you something different as well.

“With this group of players we have, we've got some really good, exciting footballers, so we do need to put a formation together that suits them and that the players are comfortable with and that they want to play.”

Bazeley remains in the running to take charge of the All Whites on a permanent basis and though he hasn’t been NZ Football’s first or second choice, ultimate failure in the governing body’s pursuits of Canada coach John Herdman and Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham could yet make him the last choice.

Bell said the players were just focused on performing while the coach search continues and were glad that Bazeley was setting them up to try to show what they are capable of, rather than looking primarily for a result that would burnish his CV.

“I think it shows a lot of courage from Baze in this moment here, where, sure, we could go out on Friday against Sweden and try to grind out a result in the hope that it looks good in the media.

“The recognition that what we are trying to work on is long-term and that’s what’s going to be best for the players as a group – I think that shows a lot of courage from the staff involved.

“We're just focused on working towards our end goal, which is 2026, and I think what we did against China and what's been going on here behind the scenes has been really positive.

“We're taking steps forward and that's the most important thing for the playing group.”

All Whites – June international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Oli Sail, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Alex Greive, Elijah Just, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Marco Rojas, Ben Waine

Fixtures

Saturday, June 17, 5am: v Sweden; Friends Arena, Stockholm

Tuesday, June 20, 4am: v Qatar; Generali Arena, Vienna