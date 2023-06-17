All Whites unravel inside seven first-half minutes in 4-1 loss against Sweden

Callum McCowatt opens the scoring for the All Whites in their friendly against Sweden.

At Friends Arena, Stockholm: Sweden 4 (Jesper Karlsson 39, 45+1, Robin Quaison 44’, Anthony Elanga 90+2) New Zealand (Callum McCowatt 8’). HT: 3-1

A disastrous end to the first half has seen the All Whites fall to a heavy defeat in a rare fixture against good European opposition.

After taking the early lead, New Zealand men’s national football team were ruthlessly dispatched by world No. 22 Sweden, going down 4-1 at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Saturday (NZT).

The All Whites conceded three goals in the final seven minutes of the first half, two of which were scored by standout left-winger Jesper Karlsson.

The All Whites were missing injured striker Chris Wood but got off to a dream start against a second-string Sweden.

Right-winger Callum McCowatt opened the scoring with a composed finish after just eight minutes.

Matthew Garbett found McCowatt with a lofted pass into the penalty area.

McCowatt took a touch away from goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt and then buried a shot into the bottom right of the goal.

It was McCowatt’s first goal for the All Whites since he scored on debut against the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

But despite their positive star, they completely unravelled in the final seven minutes of the first half and conceded three goals in quick succession.

They all came from New Zealand mistakes while trying to play out from the back.

Karlsson drew level in the 39th minute after New Zealand captain Joe Bell took a heavy touch and failed to control a pass from Elijah Just deep in their own half.

Jens Cajuste pounced on the ball and drew both of the All Whites’ centre-backs, Michael Boxall and Bill Tuiloma, leaving an unmarked Karlsson unmarked to score from the edge of the penalty area.

Sweden’s go-ahead goal came on the counter after Tim Payne coughed up possession on halfway.

Kristoffer Olsen sprinted clear and played a pass to Robin Quaison, who beat Oli Sail with an awkward, outswinging shot from outside the area that nestled into the bottom left corner of the New Zealand goal.

Sweden added a third right before halftime to take complete control of the game after Garbett turned over possession with a wayward pass through the middle that went straight to an opposition player.

Olsen ran through and laid the ball off for Karlsson, who had got the jump on Payne, and was once again left free to score.

Sweden fielded a weakened lineup after electing to rest most of their big guns, including Premier League stars Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski, ahead of an important European Championship qualifier against Austria on Wednesday.

Ben Waine led the line for the All Whites in the absence of Chris Wood but was starved of opportunities and was replaced in the second half by Max Mata.

The All Whites had two great chances in the second half to get themselves back into the game but failed to capitalise.

McCowatt, who was their best performer, skied a volley from close-range after getting on the end of a Liberato Cacace cross while Mata had a shock blocked following a Marko Stamenic turnover.

The All Whites almost gifted Sweden another goal when Bell’s attempted clearance went past Sail and rolled towards goal, but substitute Callan Elliot raced back and it cleared it off the line to avoid embarrassment.

But Sweden managed to score a fourth anyway. Manchester United prodigy Anthony Elanga wrapped up a comprehensive win for the home side in the second minute of stoppage time after powering past Tuiloma.

The All Whites will now turn their attention to their second match, against Qatar in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday (NZT).