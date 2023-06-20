Former captain Ryan Nelsen urges 'zero tolerance' to racism after All Whites' 'strong stance'

Ex-All Whites captain Ryan Nelsen and Sport Minister Grant Robertson have backed the All Whites who abandoned their game against Qatar at halftime after complaining that defender Michael Boxall was racially abused.

New Zealand Football (NZF) said the All Whites agreed not to come out for the second half in Ritzing, Austria on Tuesday morning (NZ time) after they alleged Boxall was racially abused by a Qatari player and no action was taken by the referee.

NZF chairman Andrew Pragnell said “we never want to see a match abandoned but some issues are bigger than football and it is important to make a stand’’.

Nelsen, who led the All Whites at the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals, told Stuff it was an “absolutely correct decision’’ and he was “so proud of the players and the management of the New Zealand team to not come out again [for the second half].

An English Premier League defender and skipper between 2005 and 2013, Nelsen said there must be “zero tolerance on any racial abuse and it will only end when strong individuals and organisations make a stance”.

Robertson said the All Whites’ decision showed “how serious this incident must have been for them’’ and called for “a longer-term solution where racism is stamped out before anyone even gets on the field’’.

“I can't give you a blow-by-blow account, but I support the team and supporting their colleague and understanding after racism. That's what we should all do,’’ he said at his Tuesday morning press conference.

Robertson woke up “knowing that the game was on’’ and the All Whites were leading 1-0 in the first half, “which is a good position for them to be in’’.

“So the fact that they didn't take the field and the second half, given our few opportunities that yet really does show how serious this incident must have been for them. And, you know, they were looking after one of their colleagues and friends and I think that's important.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ryan Nelsen (C), pictured against Italy at the 2010 World Cup finals, has backed the All Whites for their stance against racism in a game against Qatar.

Robertson noted that Fifa president Gianni Infantino had made a comment last week that games should stop if referees became aware of racism, “so no doubt Fifa will investigate this’’.

“Stopping games in the middle is not ideal for anybody. And so what we need here is a longer term solution where racism is stamped out before anyone even gets on the field.”

Robertson said he had not yet had a chance to send a message to the All Whites, but he wanted people to know “that we strongly support a stance against racism’’.

Infantino met Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior after the Brazilian was targeted by racists, prompting the Brazil national team to wear black shirts in a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona last week.

The Fifa president said the sport must have zero tolerance to racism and described racists as “criminals’' who “have to be banned from stadiums across the globe’’.

Match walk-offs

It remains rare for international football teams to abandon a game due to alleged racial abuse, but it has happened before.