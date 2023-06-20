All Whites boycott should make Fifa confront racism issues after Joe Bell's halftime protest

ANALYSIS: The All Whites’ dramatic walk-off against Qatar must bring football’s fight against racism into sharp relief and surely prompt Fifa into action.

No other international teams – to the best of Stuff’s knowledge – have refused to come out for the second half in protest at racial abuse.

It’s thus surprising that the All Whites’ stand has not been more widely reported, especially as Fifa president Gianni Infantino declared just last week referees should stop games after racial abuse, which he labelled “a crime’’.

Fifa should now get the opportunity to rule on the Qatar case after a full and fair investigation.

New Zealand Football hasn’t done itself any favours by not publicly disclosing the words allegedly aimed at Michael Boxall, a centreback of Samoan heritage, in Austria on Tuesday. It was simply termed a “significant racial slur’’.

Qatar winger Yosuf Abdurisag’s alleged comment was not audible on the broadcast, but New Zealand striker Max Mata was seen mouthing “he can’t say that, ref’’ and captain Joe Bell looked outraged after referee Manuel Schuttengruber took no action.

The All Whites’ reaction was swift and decisive. Judging by the way incandescent All Whites confronted Abdurisag, it’s hard to imagine they all misheard.

Christian Hofer/photosport All White Bill Tuiloma (L) points a finger as Michael Boxall and Joe Bell (second, R) circle Qatar players during a dispute in Austria.

The All Whites’ refusal to return for the second half might be seen by some as high-risk. If investigations find the allegation unproven, NZF could potentially face sanctions and find it tougher to get future friendly games against Middle East nations. That would be a blow because it’s hard to find Fifa window fixtures for the All Whites at the best of times.

But, as NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said on Tuesday: “Some things are bigger than football’’. For a risk-averse body as NZF to take such strong action must say something about the depth of feeling in the squad and the courage of their convictions.

In 2021, Germany’s Olympic men’s team walked off the pitch with five minutes to go in a pre-Olympic friendly, alleging racial abuse of defender Jordan Torunarigha by a Honduras opponent. An International Olympic Committee statement later claimed “the two teams resolved their differences after the match’’, but the IOC said “any kind of discriminatory behaviour is absolutely unacceptable”.

Harry Kane and his England men’s team considered boycotting the second half of their 2020 European Championship qualifier in Bulgaria after racial abuse, monkey chants and Nazi salutes directed at Black players from sections of the Sofia crowd. Play was stopped twice in the first half. England retired to their dressing room at halftime to discuss the situation, but Kane later said “the lads decided to stay out … they wanted to carry on’’.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Raheem Sterling of England watches as captain Harry Kane speaks with referee Ivan Bebek during the Uefa Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia against Bulgaria in 2019.

England manager Gareth Southgate said at the time he felt his team had made a huge statement but were “frankly, in an impossible situation to get it right for the satisfaction of everyone”, although he admitted “we could be criticised for not going far enough’’.

No-one could accuse the All Whites of not going far enough. They went as far as their hotel, an hour’s drive from the Ritzing match venue.

The All Whites’ situation was somewhat different to England’s. Their game against Qatar was a friendly watched by the proverbial few men and a Tyrolean hound or two at the 5000-seat Sonnenseestadion, England were playing a Euro qualifier at Sofia’s 43,000-capacity national stadium.

But the Bulgarian bigots were in the stands not on the pitch. It’s a more serious allegation to accuse an opponent of racist rhetoric and not one done lightly.

Christian Hofer/Photosport All Whites captain Joe Bell (R) and Max Mata (L) in action against Qatar.

It must have taken great courage and principle for Bell, a 24-year-old midfielder captaining the All Whites for the third time, to enter the Qataris’ dressing room and tell Carlos Queiroz, a 70-year-old who’s coached at Real Madrid and Manchester United and at a World Cup with Portugal, that the 97th-ranked All Whites weren’t coming back for the second half.

That shows how strongly Bell, a psychology graduate and all-American academic selection from the University of Virginia, felt.

Ex-All Whites coach Danny Hay once said Bell had “a mature head on young shoulders’’ and University of Virginia coach claimed the Kiwi midfielder was “a 30-year-old in a 20-year-old’s body’’. Bell has shown leadership worthy of his great All Whites antecedents, 1982 World Cup skipper Sumner, 2010 World Cup captain Ryan Nelsen and the recently-retired Winston Reid.

Queiroz has claimed the All Whites “decided to abandon the game with no witnesses. The referee did not listen [to what was said]. It’s just an argument between two players”.

Time will tell who was right, the veteran coach or the young Kiwi captain.