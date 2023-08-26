'We need to qualify': Darren Bazeley ready for his biggest football role in two decades

Portugal and Spain were the countries Darren Bazeley first had in mind when he and wife Sandy decided they would be looking to leave England once his football-playing days were over.

But as it turned out, he ended up in New Zealand, on the other side of the world entirely – and he still had a bit of football left in him.

Almost two decades after he arrived to play for the Knights in the early years of A-League Men, and 14 years after he first took up a coaching role with NZ Football, Bazeley is now in charge of the All Whites national men’s team.

He is also the coach of the national under-23 team, who have a qualifying tournament for the Paris Olympics to navigate over the next two weeks in Auckland, starting Sunday and culminating in a final on September 9.

After that will come the task of qualifying his adopted country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, with his first assignment as the full-time men’s coach currently set to be a showdown with Australia for the Soccer Ashes in London in mid-October

It was in the English capital that Bazeley had the best moment of his playing career in May 1999, helping Watford – the club based in a town on the fringes of London that he joined as a 14-year-old schoolboy – earn promotion to the English Premier League, with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in front of a crowd of 70,343 at the old Wembley Stadium.

The 1998-99 English First Division season was a stellar one for Bazeley, a winger-turned-fullback who was a regular starter from mid-October through Watford’s Wembley playoff win. But while he was in the thick of celebrations as the club then-owned by Elton John secured a place in the Premier League for the first time since its inception in 1992 and the top flight for the first time since 1988, he never played in England’s glamour competition.

Bazeley calls Watford his “spiritual home”. He began making one-hour train trips there from his hometown, Northampton, three or four times a week in his final years at high school. Later, it was where his daughters Tayla and Abbie were born, in the hospital next door to the football club’s Vicarage Road ground.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Darren Bazeley was confirmed as All Whites and under-23 men’s coach in July.

But as he played at Wembley, the most iconic of England’s many storied football grounds, Bazeley’s contract with Watford was coming to an end. Discussions had been put on hold by the club until the end of season – he says he would have signed had an offer come earlier. A four-year deal was eventually put on the table, but by then, there was interest elsewhere in the services of a key contributor to a successful campaign. As he puts it: “I was in quite a good position. I turned down quite a few clubs”.

“Colin Lee was my youth coach at Watford and he was the coach at Watford that gave me my debut. He rang me and said, ‘Do you want to come to Wolves?’ Out of respect for him, because he was a close friend and a bit of a mentor at the time, I said, ‘I’ll come up, we'll have coffee, and you can show me around’.

“It was amazing. Watford were a really good family club. But at the time, Wolves were a massive club – big stadium, big plans. A lot of people said, if you get the chance, you need to experience moving clubs. All those things were going around my head, and if I'm honest, the contract that was put in front of me was pretty good – it was a way better contract than what Watford were offering.

”People always ask, have I got any regrets? I don't have any regrets. You can't have regrets. You've made a decision and actually, those decisions back then led me to where I am now.”

Bazeley went on to start 70 matches in a row for Wolverhampton Wanderers, before suffering a knee injury late in a match against Sheffield Wednesday on December 23, 2000 that sidelined him for 18 months and meant he never pulled on their orange shirts again.

In 2002, Lee came calling once more, this time from nearby second-tier club Walsall, and Bazeley was able to reestablish himself – making a fateful connection in the dressing room on his first day of training.

“There was this big guy sat there. I didn't know who he was, and as I walked towards him, he actually said, ‘Oh, sorry, am I in your space?’

“‘I said nah, nah, this is my first day,’ and he said ‘Oh, it's my first day as well’.”

Bazeley’s new team-mate was former All Whites player and coach Danny Hay, who later recruited him – as well as Neil Emblen – for the New Zealand Knights, the country’s first A-Leagues club, which lasted two years before collapsing and being replaced by the Wellington Phoenix.

After a final season with Waitakere United in 2007-08, which included a trip to the Club World Cup, Bazeley finally hung up his boots.

Gary M Prior/Allsport/Getty Images Darren Bazeley played for Watford as they beat Bolton Wanderers in the 1999 First Division playoff final to secure a place in the English Premier League, but left the club the following summer.

In 2009, he was an assistant coach to Steve Cain at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Nigeria, kicking off an association with New Zealand’s national teams that has had him on the sideline for 108 international matches of various descriptions.

After another stint as an assistant in 2011, Bazeley moved up to become head coach of the under-17s at the 2013 World Cup, then was in charge of the under-20s at the 2015, 2017 and 2022 World Cups, as well as being an assistant with the All Whites under interim coach Emblen in 2014, Anthony Hudson from 2015 to 2017 and Hay from 2021 to 2023.

When the All Whites job became vacant last year, after Hay was asked to reapply following a critical review of the team’s failed qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Bazeley, these days a New Zealand citizen, wasn’t the selection panel’s first choice – or even its second.

They thought they had secured the services of Canada coach John Herdman, only for a sudden family health issue to intervene earlier this year. They then pursued Des Buckingham, who had signed a new contract with Indian club Mumbai City in the meantime, which ultimately proved too large an obstacle to overcome.

While in charge on an interim basis, Bazeley oversaw a win and a draw against China at home in March, a loss to Sweden in June, and a controversial match against Qatar the same month, where the All Whites didn’t come out for the second half after hearing one of their opponents use a racial slur. He was officially appointed as coach for the next World Cup cycle in early July.

As he looked forward to starting his biggest football role since he was navigating the Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday grind of the English Football League with Watford, Wolves and Walsall, Bazeley was mostly in a relaxed state of mind – and clear about what’s expected of him and his teams.

“I love it. I always have, whether I’m an assistant coach or an interim coach or whatever – It's an honour and a privilege to be involved.

“I don't feel too much pressure, but I understand – it's football.

“We need to be successful. We need to win. We need to qualify for the Olympics. We need to qualify for the World Cup.”

Darren Bazeley

Born: Northampton, England; October 5, 1972 (age 50)

Playing career

Watford (1989–1999): 283 league appearances, 21 goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1992–2002): 80 appearances, 4 goals

Walsall (2002–2004): 100 appearances

New Zealand Knights (2005–2007): 41 appearances

Waitakere United (2007–2008): 17 appearances, 1 goal

Head coaching career

NZ U–17 men

2013 World Cup: 3 losses

NZ U-20 men

2015 World Cup: 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses – made round of 16 for first time

2017 World Cup: 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses – made round of 16 for first time on foreign soil

2022 World Cup: 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses – made round of 16

All Whites

As interim coach in 2023: 1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss

Siu Pong Wu Lau / Power Sport Images/PHOTOSPORT Darren Bazeley has been on the sideline with New Zealand teams for more than 100 international matches across various levels.

New Zealand under-23s – Olympic qualifiers

Initial squad

Goalkeepers: Alby Kelly-Heald, Scott Morris, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Isaac Hughes, Lukas Kelly-Heald, Nathan Lobo, Aaryan Raj, Finn Surman, Zac Zoricich

Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss, Willem Ebbinge, Matthew Ellis, Dan McKay, Campbell Strong, Luis Toomey, Ryan Verney

Forwards: Riley Bidois, Oscar Browne, Liam Gillion, Joe Lee, George Ott, Jesse Randall, Oskar van Hattum

Fixtures

Sunday, August 27, 3pm: v Fiji; Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Wednesday, August 30, 3pm: v Papua New Guinea; Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Wednesday, September 6, 3pm/7pm: Semifinal (if qualified); Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Saturday, September 9, 7pm: Final (if qualified); North Harbour Stadium