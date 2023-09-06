Willem Ebbinge home from Harvard University chasing Paris Olympics football place

Willem Ebbinge led New Zealand in their first match at the Oceania men’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Oceania men’s Olympic qualifying semifinal: New Zealand v Vanuatu; Where: Go Media Stadium Mt Smart; When: Wednesday, 3pm; Coverage: YouTube

Since the last time he pulled on a New Zealand shirt, Willem Ebbinge has been immersed in life at Harvard University in the United States.

He first arrived at the prestigious academic institution on a football scholarship in 2019, shortly after playing for his country at that year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup, having also been an under-17 international while coming through the Wellington Phoenix’s academy.

Four years later, with his final college season getting underway in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the graceful midfielder is in Auckland, looking to help New Zealand secure a place in the men’s football tournament at next year’s Paris Olympics by winning the Oceania qualifying tournament.

The New Zealand under-23 team only played one match before advancing as the top team in group A. First the group was reduced to three teams when American Samoa withdrew, then Papua New Guinea did not make it to Auckland in time for their opening match, which ended up being awarded to the hosts as a 3-0 win.

Ebbinge wore the captain’s armband as New Zealand comfortably beat Fiji 3-1 in their lone outing last Wednesday at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, the venue they will return to this Wednesday to face Vanuatu, with a place in Saturday’s final at North Harbour Stadium against either Fiji or the Solomon Islands up for grabs.

“We're really excited to build on our first performance against Fiji, now that we've had a few more days training together and figuring each other out,” Ebbinge said on Tuesday. “The boys are extremely pumped for the game.”

Ebbinge said that while there was “initially disappointment” that PNG defaulted against New Zealand last Sunday, forcing them to wait another three days to take the field, a silver lining had been the fact that it had allowed them “a lot of time training together,” which isn’t usually the case during international tournaments.

While Ebbinge will relinquish the captaincy to centre back Finn Surman, who sat out the Fiji win, this Wednesday, he said it “was a truly special feeling” leading a New Zealand age-group team on the international stage.

“I'm extremely proud to represent my country and be given that opportunity.

“It was a particularly proud moment for me, and especially for my family and friends and all the people who have supported me and my journey as a footballer. To give back to all those who have given me opportunities in the past was really an awesome feeling for me.”

The current under-23 cohort consists of players born January 1, 2001 and later, making Ebbinge, born on January 6, that year, the oldest member of the New Zealand squad assembled for the qualifiers, which is missing several first-choice players. At the other end of the spectrum, the squad includes a handful of players born in 2005, who could still be involved in the next under-23 cycle, culminating in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Ebbinge said it had been “really fun in camp,” especially after spending the best part of the last four years based in the US: “It's always really refreshing to come back and connect with a bunch of Kiwi boys who are all united on this one goal of qualifying for the Olympics”.

Reflecting on his football experience at Harvard so far, Ebbinge said: “In the States, there's definitely more of an emphasis on intensity and physicality, whereas, especially in the New Zealand Football setup, [coach Darren Bazeley] and the staff have definitely emphasised being really tightly disciplined and letting our technical proficiency come through.

“They're both quite different. Obviously the stakes for the games in this qualification campaign are huge, which is particularly special, but I've had a lot of a lot of fun playing in both environments.”

Away from football, Ebbeinge said one thing he had really enjoyed about Harvard was “being surrounded by a bunch of extremely driven people”.

“I think that really pushes you as an individual, if you’re constantly surrounded by others who have great ambitions and strong work ethics. I think that really spurs personal development.”

New Zealand under-23s – Olympic qualifiers

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alby Kelly-Heald, Scott Morris, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Isaac Hughes, Lukas Kelly-Heald, Nathan Lobo, Aaryan Raj, Finn Surman, Zac Zoricich

Midfielders: Willem Ebbinge, Matthew Ellis, Dan McKay, Campbell Strong, Luis Toomey, Ryan Verney

Forwards: Riley Bidois, Oscar Browne, Liam Gillion, Keegan Kelly, Joe Lee, George Ott, Jesse Randall, Oskar van Hattum

Fixtures/results

3-0 default win v Papua New Guinea

3-1 win v Fiji

Wednesday, September 6, 3pm: Semifinal v Vanuatu; Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Saturday, September 9, 7pm: Final (if qualified); North Harbour Stadium