Football Fern Katie Bowen makes big Inter Milan move after strong World Cup

International friendly: Football Ferns v Chile; Where: Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile; When: Sunday, 11am (NZT); Coverage: Live on Fifa+; live updates on Stuff

Katie Bowen was hurting just like the rest of the Football Ferns as she made her way off the pitch in Dunedin in late July, when their home FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end with a goalless draw against Switzerland.

But in the tunnel under Forsyth Barr Stadium, she had plenty to be proud of, not only because the team had made history with their opening win over Norway, but because she had been outstanding as an individual at the back.

Bowen was one of many Ferns to move to a new club after the World Cup, but hers was potentially the most notable of them all, as she signed with Italian Serie A Femminile club Inter Milan and made her debut as a starting defender as they began the new season with a win last weekend.

The 29-year-old was forced to become a centre back for the Ferns when Covid-19 border restrictions limited coach Jitka Klimková’s options in her first international windows in charge at the end of 2021.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Katie Bowen has moved to Inter Milan in Italy off the back of a strong FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil in July.

She would pop up all over the pitch in the ensuing two years – in midfield, on both flanks, and even briefly, up front – but come the World Cup she was firmly installed at the heart of the Ferns’ defence, coming of age in that position across their three matches, which also included a painful loss to the Philippines.

After that campaign came to an end, with Bowen at her best at one end in her 97th appearance, as the Ferns failed to break down a Swiss side that only needed a draw at the other, she told Stuff that while her move from being predominantly a central midfielder to being a centre back “hasn’t come easy,” she enjoys playing there for both club and country.

“I like playing there and I want to be a world-class centre back. I don't want to be a jack of all trades, master of none. I really want to focus on centre back from here on out and try to be the best player I can be.”

Bowen spent 10 years based in the United States from 2012, when she joined the University of North Carolina’s prestigious college soccer programme, to 2022, when her seventh season in the American National Women’s Soccer League ended with her only making two league appearances for the North Carolina Courage.

Last summer she played as a centre back for Melbourne City in A-League Women, but she went into the World Cup as a free agent, unsure of exactly what her next move would be, after a season spent living closer to home than she had been for more than a decade.

“I was certainly rolling the dice a little bit. It can be risk versus reward, because if you get an injury, or if you play poorly, it can certainly be hard to secure a contract, but thankfully, I did alright, and managed to be contacted by a few clubs and when the offer came in from Inter, I just couldn't refuse it. It's certainly a dream club, such a big club, and I'm very lucky and honoured to be part of it.”

Bowen’s move was arranged soon after the Ferns’ World Cup campaign ended, with Inter’s interest first being made known during the tournament, but the process of sorting her Italian work visa took a bit longer, so she only joined them a couple of weeks out from the start of the season.

Inter finished fifth last season, their third in Serie A and their fourth since being established by the men’s club that has won 19 domestic titles and three Champions Leagues and is one of the most notable in Europe, not just Italy.

While Serie A Femminile has existed since the 1960s, it only became a fully professional league last year, having grown over the past decade as other big men’s clubs set up women’s teams, including Juventus, the league winners for five years from 2018 to 2022 and Roma, who usurped them in 2023 and are the defending champions.

Bowen said moving to Inter was “a challenge that I need to take head on and that I was ready for,” a sentiment echoed by Klimková, who said it was great to see her “going for that challenge” and opting for a move that “shows players don’t just want to be comfortable”.

“I discussed the Italian league with a few people that I know who have played there and they had very good things to say about it,” Bowen said. “Obviously, like any league, it has need for improvements, but I think it has got quality players and quality teams and it's a very high standard and that's obviously what I wanted.

“After having a couple of Zoom calls with the coach [Rita Guarino] as well, I just got a really good feeling and I felt a lot of respect from her and knowing I could have a pretty good relationship with her, that was confirmation for me that this was probably the right move.”

Bowen said her time in Italy so far had “been absolutely great”.

“I was incredibly nervous, not speaking the language, wondering would I fit in, but the team has been unbelievably welcoming.

“I think it was quite good that I jumped straight into preseason and into games, because I'm very game-orientated. I didn't really have time to be homesick or focus on anything like that and I'm really enjoying life there.”

Bowen is back with the Ferns this week in Chile, where they have a pair of friendlies against their hosts – the first on Sunday [11am NZ time], the second a behind-closed-doors match on Wednesday [3am NZT] – as they turn their focus to next year’s Paris Olympics, which they are expected to qualify for out of Oceania with ease in February.

While they fell short of their goal of making it out of group A at the World Cup, missing out to Norway on goal difference, the Ferns’ performances at the tournament were among their best at any stage since the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Bowen said the team had “vocalised [their] struggles” with coming up empty in July and “how [they were] feeling”.

”I think now it's about focusing on February [when Oceania Olympic qualifying will take place], making sure we qualify for Paris, and then putting in good performances and hopefully getting results in Paris.”

Football Ferns – September international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Victoria Esson, Anna Leat

Defenders: CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ally Green, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Malia Steinmetz, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures [NZ time]

Sunday, September 24, 11am: v Chile; Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile

Wednesday, September 27, 3am: v Chile; Quilín Complex, Santiago, Chile (behind closed doors)