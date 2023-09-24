Football Ferns coach must share the playing time love as Paris Olympics push begins

Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has painted a mural celebrating New Zealand’s victory over Norway. The mural is at Auckland United football club in Mount Roskill.

International friendly: Football Ferns v Chile; Where: Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile; When: Sunday, 11am (NZT); Coverage: Live on Fifa+; live updates on Stuff

ANALYSIS: Nineteen hundred and eighty minutes.

It’s not quite as catchy as the lyric from the chorus of Seasons of Love, the hit song from the Broadway musical Rent, which enumerates the number of minutes in a year.

Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes, if you’re wondering – and kudos to you if you couldn’t help but sing that in tune.

It is, however, what Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has to play with this month in Chile, where her side have two friendlies – one on Sunday [11am NZ time] and the other on Wednesday [3am NZT, behind closed doors] – as they return to action after July’s home FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Another 1980 playing minutes (90 x 11 players x 2 matches) will likely follow in November, when the Ferns are expected to return to South America for their final matches this year.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix midfielder Grace Wisnewski is one of several players who should be in line for more playing time as the Football Ferns’ Paris Olympics campaign begins.

Next February they have Oceania Olympic qualifying, which they should breeze through, as they have played 20 and won 20 in the region since Australia left in 2006. Klimková is unlikely to learn a lot about the players at her disposal there, which will make doing so in their four matches remaining this year all the more important.

After February, once their place at the Paris Olympics is officially secured, there will be windows in April, May and June, and right on the eve of the Games in July, allowing for a total of six matches, where the selection focus will have to narrow.

The Ferns are coming off a World Cup campaign which ended with their job half done. They won their first World Cup match when they stunned Norway on the opening night at Eden Park, but failed to capitalise on that result and get out of their group, suffering a shock loss to the Philippines, then crashing out after a goalless draw with Switzerland.

The Olympics will not present the same opportunities. Only 12 teams will be present, with hosts France, the United States, Brazil and Colombia the four already qualified.

They will be joined by either Canada or Jamaica by the end of next week; by two more teams from Europe – a region which has six, including France, ranked inside the world’s top 10 – two from Asia, and the Oceania winner by the end of February; and by two from Africa next April.

In addition to booking their own spot, the Ferns will be hoping Jamaica can upset Canada in their home-and-away playoff this month, and that it’s not World Cup semifinalist Australia and quarterfinalist Japan who come out of Asia, otherwise they will be looking at a repeat of the last Olympics, where they were in pot four and received a horror draw: The US, Sweden and the Matildas.

The task in front of them next July is extremely likely to be on a completely different level to the one they failed to accomplish this July, where they were seeded in pot one and received the most favourable draw at a major tournament they will probably ever have.

Klimková can’t expect to stick with the same 14 players she relied on for the vast majority of the World Cup and have the Ferns rise to that new challenge, especially as many of those players are nearing the end of their primes and in some cases, already past them.

Therefore, as we await the opening whistle in Santiago, there’s one big question to be answered – how generous will she be in dishing out playing time beyond those who played major roles at the World Cup as a new campaign gets underway?

Speaking the night before the match, Klimková suggested a lack of match fitness for players who have only just started, or in many cases, are yet to start, new seasons after the World Cup would force her hand to some extent.

At the World Cup, the Ferns’ defence was their strongest point, yet it will feel like a missed opportunity if Vic Esson and Anna Leat don’t get one match each in goal and if the starting fullbacks from the World Cup – captain Ali Riley and CJ Bott – play significantly more minutes than alternatives Michaela Foster, Ally Green and Grace Neville. Centre back is less of a concern, but there would be no better time than now to blood Kate Taylor some more.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

It will feel like a missed opportunity if the Ferns deploy a midfield trio, yet Olivia Chance isn’t used in the advanced role – as a No 8 – she has stated a preference for, but has barely played over the past two years. It will feel like a missed opportunity if Grace Wisnewski – an all-round midfielder of great promise – only receives cameo minutes.

It will also feel like a missed opportunity if veteran Hannah Wilkinson plays more minutes than youngsters Milly Clegg and Grace Jale, with all three of them at the start of their A-League Women pre-seasons. Jacqui Hand and Indiah-Paige Riley showed at the World Cup they are the future of the Ferns’ attack, but if the team are to solve their goalscoring problems, they need more firepower beyond that.

Chile are a team the Ferns should be beating, but who takes the field over these two matches will matter as much as what happens on it.

Football Ferns – September international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Victoria Esson, Anna Leat

Defenders: CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ally Green, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Malia Steinmetz, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures [NZ time]

Sunday, September 24, 11am: v Chile; Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile

Wednesday, September 27, 3am: v Chile; Quilín Complex, Santiago, Chile (behind closed doors)