Son of former Football Fern named in All Whites squad for October window

Tyler Bindon, the son of former Football Ferns goalkeeper Jenny Bindon, has been named in the All Whites squad for next month’s matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Australia after committing his international future to New Zealand.

New Zealand’s national men’s football team play DR Congo in Spain on October 14 (NZT), and the Socceroos in England for the Soccer Ashes trophy four days later.

Reading defender Bindon was the most notable inclusion in the 22-strong squad, announced on Tuesday. The 18-year-old has represented the United States at age-group level but was born in New Zealand.

His mum, Jenny Bindon, won 77 caps for the Football Ferns and played in two World Cups during a decade-long international career.

Kieran Cleeves - PA Images/GETTY IMAGES Reading defender Tyler Bindon has been named in the All Whites squad for matches against Congo and Australia.

Bindon was one of two newcomers included in coach Darren Bazeley’s squad, joining 19-year-old Fulham midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias, whose selection was confirmed by New Zealand Football last week.

Other features include the returns of Chris Wood, Sarpreet Singh, Niko Kirwan, Joe Champness, James McGarry and Michael Woud.

Wood, Singh and Kirwan are back from injuries – Singh and Kirwan’s both long-term – while Champness, McGarry and Woud have won recalls.

No A-League Men players were selected due to the competition being in pre-season, leaving Woud, Max Crocombe and Nik Tzanev to vie for a start in goal in Oli Sail’s absence.

Joe Bell, who captained the All Whites in their last matches against Sweden and Qatar, was deemed unavailable for personal reasons, having recently transferred back to Norwegian club Viking.

All Whites – October international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Michael Woud, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Bill Tuiloma, James McGarry, Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Nando Pijnaker, Niko Kirwan, Tommy Smith, Tyler Bindon

Midfielders: Callum McCowatt, Marko Stamenic, Matthew Dibley-Dias, Matthew Garbett, Sarpreet Singh

Forwards: Alex Greive, Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Elijah Just, Joe Champness, Max Mata

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14, 5am: v Democratic Republic of the Congo; Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain

Wednesday, October 18, 7.45am: v Australia; Gtech Community Stadium, London, England