Football Ferns suffer second defeat in a row to Chile

The Football Ferns have suffered a second defeat in a row to Chile, going down 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors fixture in Santiago.

Playing her 150th match for New Zealand, Betsy Hassett followed up after her own penalty was pushed into the post to equalise during the second half.

Chile found a winner after that, however, handing the Ferns a second loss to go with Sunday’s 3-0 defeat, where they played with 10 for the final 35 minutes after Hannah Wilkinson’s red card.

The Ferns are next set to play in November, likely in South America again.