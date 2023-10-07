Futsal Whites bury demons from 2019 to move within a win of first World Cup

The Futsal Whites moved within one win of a place at next year's World Cup by beating the country that has qualified the last four times.

Oceania Futsal Nations Cup, final: Futsal Whites v Tahiti; Where: Pulman Arena, Takanini; When: Saturday, 7pm; Coverage: Live on oceaniafootball.com

Marvin Eakins couldn't help but wonder if history was repeating.

Four years ago, he was not just the Futsal Whites' coach, but also a player, as they faced off with the Solomon Islands in the final of the 2019 Oceania Futsal Nations Cup for a place at the 2020 World Cup.

With less than two minutes to play at L'Arène du Sud in Noumea, his side were up 4-2, having doubled their lead when the Kurukuru pushed their goalkeeper forward while in search of an equaliser.

As they celebrated their fourth goal, which came with three minutes remaining, New Zealand looked like a team on the verge of taking a massive step forward.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport The Futsal Whites will play Tahiti for a spot at next year’s World Cup in Uzbekistan on Saturday night in Auckland.

Then came the sucker punch. With just under two minutes to play, the Solomon Islands scored one goal. Then with 20 seconds to play, they got another, making it 4-4. The Futsal Whites did well to rally to tie the match at 5-5 after falling behind 5-4 in extra time, but the penalty shootout that followed didn’t go their way. Heartbreak, not history.

Fast forward to 2023 and Eakins is now just the coach, having retired from international duty as a player after 2019.

The Futsal Whites wound up facing the Solomon Islands in the semifinals of this year's Nations Cup on Thursday, after they topped group A while Tahiti topped group B. And with a minute to go, they were up 3-1, thanks to goals from Logan Wisnewski, veteran Stephen Ashby-Peckham and Casey Sharplin.

Cue a Kurukuru equaliser – and a sense of déjà vu for the man in charge. This time around, however, it didn't all go pear-shaped. The Futsal Whites chewed a few seconds off the clock before the Solomon Islands got the ball back, then, after defusing their threat, goalkeeper Mike Antamanov scored into an empty goal down the other end of the court.

The final whistle blew moments later. The 4-2 win put New Zealand into Saturday's final at Pulman Arena in Takanini, where they will play Tahiti for a place at next year's World Cup in Uzbekistan – and buried a few demons for those who were there in 2019.

“Saturday is still important," Eakins said afterwards, "but I can't say that's not significant, knocking over the Solomons in the semis".

Futsal, for the uninitiated, is one of two variants of football endorsed by FIFA, the game’s global governing body, along with beach soccer. It's played by teams of five on indoor courts that measure 33mx18m, with 20-minute halves, rolling subs, kick-ins instead of throw-ins, a clock that stops when the ball is dead and an emphasis on technical ability in tight spaces.

Australia were Oceania's representatives at the first six World Cups between 1989 and 2004 and since they left for Asia in 2006, the Solomon Islands have grabbed the place on offer at the last four, so no matter who wins on Saturday, there will be a first-time participant.

Eakins, of course, is hoping it will be the Futsal Whites, who have enjoyed being able to play internationals at home over the past week in south Auckland. He said a win on Saturday would be huge and "kickstart a few things".

“It's awesome for those involved, and those that will be involved going forward, but it's a little bit bigger than that as well.

“As a minority sport, you feel a bit undervalued, at times, in the grand scheme of sports in New Zealand, and I think one way to kind of change it is just to do well on the international scene, to get to a World Cup, and to then go and win games at the World Cup, which I'm sure either team is looking to do, if they can get there.

“That's going to make sure that people start taking notice.”

Eakins will also be hoping there's no cause for any last-minute nerves, like there were on Thursday.

“The idea was to try to keep those thoughts out, but the reality of the situation just had too many synergies [with 2019].

“It was in the players' hands from there. I don't think there's much you can do as a coach in that moment, so I'm just really proud that the guys were able to dig deep.”