All Whites' racism complaint thrown out due to lack of evidence

New Zealand Football have been unable to prove All Whites defender Michael Boxall was racially abused during their abandoned friendly against Qatar in June.

NZ Football have confirmed they received a letter from FIFA notifying them that they were unable to initiate disciplinary proceedings due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The All Whites abandoned the June 20 friendly at halftime when they were leading 1-0 after alleging Qatar player Yousuf Abdurisag made a racist comment towards Boxall.

NZ Football alleged multiple players heard Yousuf make a “significant racial slur” but they never revealed what was said, and it was not heard by referee Manuel Schuttengruber or picked up on the broadcast.

In a statement after the match, the Qatar Football Association insisted “no racial nor discriminatory language was used or directed towards any player of the New Zealand team”, and went on to allege Yousuf himself was racially abused.

On Friday, NZ Football confirmed the letter from FIFA which stated they were “unable to initiate disciplinary proceedings due to a lack of sufficient and/or corroborating elements in relation to the incident” but declined to comment further.

Christian Hofer/PHOTOSPORT All Whites players Bill Tuiloma, Michael Boxall and Joe Bell confront Qatar's Yousuf Abdurisag.

The incident occurred in the 40th minute of the match after Qatar won a free-kick. Yousuf made a comment to Boxall, which angered the All Whites and led to a melee. All Whites captain Joe Bell remonstrated with referee Schuttengruber and shook his head when no action was taken.

The decision to abandon the game was led by the All Whites leadership group which consisted of senior players Boxall, Bell, Bill Tuiloma, Tommy Smith, Marco Rojas and Oli Sail, and came days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisted that matches should be halted if there is any discrimination.

“There is no football if there is racism! So let’s stop the games,” Infantino said. “The referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at national level as well.”

NZ Football told Stuff in July that an official complaint had been submitted to FIFA’s disciplinary committee, but they conceded they had been unable to find additional evidence to support their claims.

At the time, All Whites coach Darren Bazeley said his team would not regret taking such a brave stand against racism, even if any potential investigation into their complaint proved inconclusive.

“Some things are bigger than the game and when the players look back in a number of years the result won’t matter, but they will remember they made a strong stand together,” Bazeley said.

The All Whites are due to gather in Europe in the coming days ahead of matches against DR Congo and Australia on October 14 and 18.

They will be the first matches the team has played since the Qatar abandonment four months ago.

Bazeley has been forced to make one change to his squad with back-up left-back James McGarry ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury. McGarry has been replaced by Dalton Wilkins.