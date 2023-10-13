All Whites journey to 2026 World Cup begins in earnest with DR Congo friendly

The All Whites have friendlies against DR Congo and Australia in Europe this month.

Men’s football international: All Whites v DR Congo; Where: Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain; When: 5am Saturday (NZ time); Coverage: Live on FIFA+, TVNZ+, Duke; live updates on Stuff

Chris Wood was 17, making his first start for Waikato FC in New Zealand’s national league.

Darren Bazeley was 35, playing for Waitakere United, and only a few months away from hanging up his boots and calling time on his football career.

They met on March 1, 2008 in Auckland.

Wood remembered it well when it was raised with the pair by Stuff this week – a key milestone on the journey that would have him making his English Premier League debut for West Bromwich Albion just over a year later.

Bazeley, meanwhile, had forgotten they had once crossed paths as players, though he was glad to hear it, as it made him feel a bit younger.

Fifteen years on from that meeting – which Waitakere won 2-0, on their way to claiming their first title – Bazeley and Wood now sit at the head of the All Whites, as coach and captain respectively.

Bazeley has already overseen four matches this year while in charge on an interim basis – a draw and a win against China, a loss to Sweden, and a match against Qatar that was abandoned at halftime with New Zealand up 1-0, after alleged racial abuse by one of their opponents.

Wood didn’t feature in any of those matches, after suffering a thigh injury during the March international window, but he’s raring to go as the Bazeley era and the push to the next World Cup begin in earnest with a friendly against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Murcia, Spain on Friday (kickoff 5am Saturday NZ time).

Fresh from making his first start for Nottingham Forest this English Premier League season last weekend, in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, Wood was looking forward to getting the All Whites’ journey to the 2026 World Cup in North America underway, with Bazeley officially installed as coach for the cycle in July.

“What an achievement it could be and what an exciting one,” Wood said of potentially making it to the 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Football Australia All Whites and Australia to contest historic Soccer Ashes trophy.

“[Bazeley] has got some great ideas. He's his own man, bringing in his own ways of playing and everything like that, but he's not breaking down what we've laid as foundations, which was key, I believed, going forward. He's trying to enhance everything around it.”

This month’s friendlies are the first of up to eight the All Whites are due to have before the start of Oceania World Cup qualifying next October, with two more in Europe, against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, on the cards in November.

International windows in March and September next year will provide opportunities for further matches, with the Oceania Nations Cup set to keep the team busy in June. There will also be an Olympic campaign in France in July and August, for a predominantly under-23 Oly Whites team that will be coached by Bazeley, but could also include three overage players.

The All Whites will be heavy favourites to emerge triumphant from Oceania World Cup qualifying, even if they now have to navigate a one-off semifinal and one-off final in March 2025. With the showpiece tournament growing from 32 teams to 48, the best team in the region will qualify automatically for the first time.

If they do just that, Bazeley will have more than a year afterwards to get his side ready for their first World Cup appearance since 2010, but he will also want to ensure solid foundations are put in place over the next 12 months.

He has been denied the chance to debut Fulham midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias, who has had to return to his club with a hamstring injury, but is expected to hand a first cap to Reading defender Tyler Bindon at some stage this month.

Getting a further look at how Bill Tuiloma fares as a right back – a position he played against Qatar – is likely to be high on his agenda, with Niko Kirwan the other option available in an area of the pitch that has troubled All Whites coaches for a decade.

It will be hoped the return of Sarpreet Singh can provide an attacking spark, though Bazeley will have to manage minutes carefully in midfield, where he has limited options in the absence of Dibley-Dias, Joe Bell – unavailable for personal reasons – and Clayton Lewis and Alex Rufer – both left out alongside other A-League Men players, with that competition only starting next weekend.

The places most up for grabs are likely to be those alongside Wood up front in the 4-3-3 system the All Whites are set to favour this World Cup cycle, with Joey Champness, Alex Greive, Elijah Just, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt and Ben Waine all seeking goals to push themselves to the top of the pack.

Bazeley indicated he would be looking to select as strong a team as possible against DR Congo, even though a clash with the Socceroos for the recently rediscovered Soccer Ashes trophy awaits in London just four days later.

DR Congo are ranked 40 places higher in the world than New Zealand by FIFA and were one of 12 teams to qualify for next year’s African Cup of Nations by winning their group. Their squad is largely drawn from teams in top European leagues, with Galatasaray forward Cédric Bakambu their leading scorer.

All Whites – October international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Henry Gray, Max Crocombe, Michael Woud, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Bill Tuiloma, Dalton Wilkins, Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Nando Pijnaker, Niko Kirwan, Tommy Smith, Tyler Bindon

Midfielders: Callum McCowatt, Marko Stamenic, Matt Dibley-Dias, Matt Garbett, Sarpreet Singh

Forwards: Alex Greive, Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Elijah Just, Joey Champness, Max Mata

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14, 5am: v DR Congo; Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain

Wednesday, October 18, 7.45am: v Australia; Gtech Community Stadium, London, England