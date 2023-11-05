All Whites striker Chris Wood sets sights on playing for Oly Whites at Paris Olympics

Chris Wood takes a penalty during the Oly Whites’ shootout loss to Japan in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. He is intent on playing for them again in France next year.

Chris Wood has set his sights on representing New Zealand at a third Olympic Games in France next year.

The All Whites and Nottingham Forest striker paid close attention as the national under-23 team qualified for the Paris Olympics in September, cruising past Fiji with a 9-0 win in the Oceania final.

During the last international window, where the national men’s football team had a draw with DR Congo and a loss to Australia, the English Premier League star told Stuff he was intent on joining them as an overage player next July.

Wood has already played for the Oly Whites, as the Olympic men’s team are known, at the 2012 and 2021 Olympics, but said he was “definitely” keen to go again.

“I'd like to be involved. I'd love to be there.

“Hopefully it will be alright with my club during pre-season. Hopefully it shouldn't be a problem.

“I've definitely put my name in and then it's down to [coach Darren Bazeley] over the next few months to make his decisions leading up to Paris.”

Players don’t have to be released by their clubs for the Olympics, which clash with the final weeks of European clubs’ pre-season campaigns, but Wood was able to convince Burnley to let him go in 2021.

The Oly Whites won their first Olympic match that year, 1-0 over South Korea thanks to a Wood goal, then made it to the quarterfinals for the first time after a 0-0 draw with Romania.

There, they played out a 0-0 stalemate with hosts Japan, only to lose 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Wood said playing at the Olympics was “something different” and “something special”.

STUFF All Whites coach Darren Bazeley discusses the inclusion of England-based youngsters Matt Dibley-Dias and Tyler Bindon.

“Not many people get to be Olympians and be a part of their Olympic environment. In Tokyo, it was fantastic, because we've done so well.

“We obviously got to the quarterfinals and pushed Japan all the way there. We could have gone to the semifinals and you get a taste of what if.

“I watched the qualifying matches with the 23s and there are some good boys in there, the team looks strong and I think they can cause some problems on the international stage.

“I want to be a part of that, to add to the group, hopefully help them out in ways and make them a better side that could cause some damage.

“It would be fantastic to see if we can build on what we did last time.”

Provided Wood’s club doesn’t stand in his way, it’s hard to see Bazeley looking past him when he comes to select a squad of 18 (plus four travelling reserves) next July.

He will be able to include two other players born before January 1, 2001, in his final selection, with the rest coming from an under-23 cohort that already includes five players with senior international caps.

Midfielders Matt Garbett and Marko Stamenic have become regular All Whites starters, while forward Ben Waine has been a regular presence in squads – all three also went to the last Olympics ahead of schedule – with centre back Tyler Bindon making his debut last month after switching allegiance from the United States.

Midfielder Ben Old – another Tokyo Olympian – is the other under-23 player to have earned an All Whites cap, while goalkeepers Henry Gray, Alex Paulsen and Kees Sims, centre back Finn Surman and midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias have all been in squads.

Some of the more promising under-23 players yet to make the step up to the All Whites include defenders Lukas Kelly-Heald, Sam Sutton, Ronan Wynne and Zac Zoricich; midfielders Fin Conchie, Willem Ebbinge, Jay Herdman, Campbell Strong and Luis Toomey and forwards Riley Bidois, Liam Gillion, George Ott, Jesse Randall and Oskar van Hattum.

The men’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics will start on July 24 next year and run until August 9.

Nine countries, including hosts France, have already qualified alongside New Zealand: Spain, Israel and Ukraine from Europe; the US and the Dominican Republic from North and Central America and the Caribbean and Morocco, Egypt and Mali from Africa.

The Football Ferns will almost certainly secure a place at the Olympics for the fifth Olympiad in a row in February, as they will be heavy favourites to triumph in Oceania qualifying.

The women’s tournament starts on July 25 and runs until August 10 and is set to be contested by heavyweights.

In addition to France, defending champions Canada and perennial contenders the United States have qualified out of North and Central America and Brazil and Colombia have qualified out of South America.

The Football Ferns’ best performance at an Olympics was in 2012, when they beat Cameroon in the group stage to make their only quarterfinal appearance, where they lost to the US, the eventual gold medallists.

Their only other Olympic win came in 2016, when they beat Colombia.