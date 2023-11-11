From fourths to firsts: NZ U-17 forward Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues' rapid Phoenix rise

Wellington Phoenix academy prospect Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues (right) has had a rapid rise in 2023 and is set to feature for New Zealand at this month’s FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues began the year playing for the Wellington Phoenix fourths.

Now he is finishing it training with the first team - and chasing a scholarship contract and an A-League Men debut.

But before he returns to those tasks, having already received a big wrap from Phoenix boss Giancarlo Italiano, he has an age-group World Cup to navigate.

Just like his father Jorginho before him with Brazil – when he was team-mates with a young Ronaldo Nazário – Sloane-Rodrigues is an under-17 international, but with New Zealand.

The Kiwis begin their campaign at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia on Sunday night against Venezuela, then also play footballing giants Germany and Mexico in group F.

Having only turned 16 in July, Sloane-Rodrigues is one of the younger players in coach Martin Bullock’s 21-strong squad, but the wide forward’s rapid rise with the Phoenix has made him one to watch.

“I'm very privileged to be playing for my country,” he said as he prepared to fly out from Auckland last week.

“Not many players get this opportunity. I'm very excited as well. It will be a great experience. It will be the toughest tournament I've been to, so it will be good to see what the level is like.”

Exploring new levels has been the story of Sloane-Rodrigues’ year.

His international debut came at the Oceania Under-17 Championship in New Caledonia in January, which New Zealand won to qualify for the World Cup. He played in all five matches, scoring twice in an 11-0 win over American Samoa.

With the Phoenix during the winter, he was a regular for the fourths in Capital 1, scoring six goals in 10 matches.

After moving up to the thirds in Capital Premier towards the end of June, he scored four in six – including a hat-trick in his first start, against Upper Hutt City at the start of August.

Two appearances for the reserves came before the end of the Central League season, and he then went on to play five times in the National League Championship before heading to Indonesia, though he is yet to find the back of the net in either competition.

Sloane-Rodrigues’ biggest break, however, came before he had even set foot on a Central League pitch – when Italiano invited him to train with the first team during pre-season.

“I went from fourths to training with the firsts in four months,” Sloane-Rodrigues said.

“When I got the message, I was quite shocked, because I hadn't even made my debut for the reserves yet.

“I was a bit confused, but the coach had watched one of my games and liked the way I played.

“I'm just doing the best I can with them and enjoying the experience so far.”

While Sloane-Rodrigues is yet to crack a matchday squad with the first team, as several older uncontracted academy players have done so far this season, mostly in the Australia Cup, he has clearly left an impression.

When the Phoenix’s star striker, Oskar Zawada, was asked during an Instagram Q&A in pre-season, “Best youngster from the academy?” he replied with a picture of Sloane-Rodrigues in action.

The youngster pointed to midfielder Mohamed al-Taay as one first-teamer who had really taken him under his wing, but said they had all been welcoming.

“It's quite demanding,” Sloane-Rodrigues said of A-League training. “You've always got to be focused, because if you start making mistakes, you get ripped out. Not in a bad way, it’s just that everyone wants the quality to be high, so the standard has always got to be at a high level.

“I've definitely got to become more physical, because the more you step up, the more physical it becomes.

“It's a big step up in skill level as well. The quality and the speed of play is very high, so you've got to be thinking lots and always switched on.”

The New Zealand under-17 squad is set to be led by midfielder Marley Leuluai, who just signed his first professional contract with English Premier League club Burnley.

The only other professional in their ranks is Wellington Phoenix striker Luke Supyk, one of four players to graduate from the academy during the winter just gone, with the club placing a renewed emphasis on developing young Kiwis.

Italiano has dangled the prospect of four scholarship contracts for the best performers in the reserves come the end of the National League Championship season and Sloane-Rodrigues appears to be a good chance of receiving one.

When the signing of Supyk was announced at the end of September, Italiano made mention of another academy prospect: “There’s one boy at the moment that we have, I think he might be 16, turning 17.

“I get excited when I see a player like that because I think if he’s in the environment for at least a year and he gets minutes in the A-League, everyone’s going to be talking about him in two years as the next big thing.

“That’s the advantage of having this club philosophy and identity is that we can pull these players in at an early stage and give them that exposure and then we’re able to kick their career forward.”

While Italiano didn’t name the player, it is understood he was referring to Sloane-Rodrigues. The A-Leagues’ official media arm, KEEPUP, took the praise and ran with it, ignoring that Italiano was making a general point and writing that he had “hinted at an up-and-coming youngster … who will take the league by storm”.

That is probably overstating things this stage, but Italiano was right when he said Sloane-Rodrigues would benefit from early exposure to the first-team environment.

If he makes his A-League Men debut at any stage before December 2024, he will be the youngest player in club history to do so, and having had a taste of what it’s like to be with the first team, that is something he is determined to strive for.

“My mates were messaging me and I didn't know at first, then I watched it,” he said of Italiano’s recent praise.

“It gave me a boost of confidence, I'd say, knowing that he thinks I'm a good player, but I've got to keep doing what I'm doing and not let him down.”

New Zealand – FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2023

Squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Brown, Matt Foord, Eamonn McCarron

Defenders: Luka Coveny, Noah DuPont, Jesper Edwards, Dylan Gardiner, Athan Thompson

Midfielders: Anaru Cassidy, Matt D’Hotman, Paris Domfeh, Anton Isaako, Marley Leuluai, Luke Mitchell, Nick Murphy, Mac Prathumphithak

Forwards: Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues, Luke Supyk, Stipe Ukich, Nathan Walker, Adam Watson

Fixtures

Sunday, November 12, 10pm: v Venezuela; Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung

Thursday, November 16, 1am: v Germany; Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung

Saturday, November 18, 10pm: v Mexico; Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung