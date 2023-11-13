Chris Wood makes EPL return as Liberato Cacace helps Empoli to Serie A upset

Chris Wood (R), pictured scoring for Nottingham Forest against Luton, returned from injury against West Ham.

Chris Wood warmed up for the All Whites’ upcoming games in Europe by making an English Premier League return for Nottingham Forest.

The All Whites captain, who had been out with a hamstring strain, came off the bench for the final 14 minutes of Forest’s 3-2 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

The 31-year-old was part of a triple substitution by manager Steve Cooper as Forest strove for a match winner with the score locked at 2-2.

But West Ham had the final say, with Tomas Soucek scoring the winner two minutes from fulltime.

Wood replaced Taiwo Awoniyi, who had scored Forest’s opening goal.

The Nottinghamshire Live website noted the Kiwi forward “helped out on defending set pieces and tried to be a nuisance in attack”.

Sky Sport All Whites striker back for Nottingham Forest against West Ham after injury.

Wood – who has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Forest this season – will now join the All Whites for Saturday’s friendly against Greece in Athens and a clash with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin next Wednesday.

He was one of two players named for the All Whites despite recent injury absences.

The other, Sarpreet Singh was on Hansa Rostock's bench in their 2-1 German Bundesliga second tier win over FC Magdeburg, but didn't get on.

Singh missed the All Whites’ second match in October – a 2-0 loss to Australia with the Soccer Ashes up for grabs – after suffering a hamstring injury.

Left back Liberato Cacace will join the All Whites on a high after sharing in Empoli’s Serie A upset win over champions Napoli.

The 23-year-old former Wellington Phoenix favourite played the full 90 minutes in Empoli’s 1-0 win.

It was Cacace’s 12th appearance of the season and ninth start.

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia is reportedly on the verge of being fired, only five months after taking over from title-winning coach Luciano Spalletti, after the team's third Serie A defeat of the season.

Ukraine’s Viktor Kovalenko scored with a stunning strike in stoppage-time to snatch a 1-0 win for Empoli, which had lost eight of its previous 11 matches, and the boos rang out in Naples on Sunday.

Alessandro Garofalo Empoli's Viktor Kovalenko (R) celebrates with teammate Francesco Caputo after scoring against Napoli.

All three of Napoli's losses have come in front of their own fans and they have only won one match at home since the end of August. They lost just two matches at home on the way to the title last season under Spalletti.

There were also jeers when Garcia’s name was read out before the match and it could have been his last time in charge. Italian media reports said the French coach will be gone by the time training resumes on Wednesday for players not on international duty.

Napoli remained fourth, eight points behind league leader Juventus although Inter Milan can move back top when it plays Frosinone later. Empoli moved a point clear of the relegation zone.