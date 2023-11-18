All Whites goalkeeper Michael Woud caught out for opener in 2-0 loss to Greece in Athens

The All Whites were beaten 2-0 by Greece in an international friendly in Athens.

At Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens, Greece: Greece 2 (Giannis Konstantelias 10’, Giorgos Giakoumakis 29’) All Whites 0. HT: 2-0

Coach Darren Bazeley’s choice of goalkeeper was in the spotlight after Greece were allowed to take an early lead on their way to a 2-0 win over the All Whites in Athens on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

The world No 51 Greeks would likely have proved too strong for 103rd-ranked New Zealand regardless in the behind-closed-doors match at Georgios Kamaras Stadium, but Michael Woud should have prevented Giannis Konstantelias from opening the scoring in the 10th minute.

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Greece's Giannis Konstantelias celebrates with team-mate Tasos Bakasetas after scoring the opening goal against the All Whites.

Konstantelias received the ball deep on the left after a long ball was played in behind a narrow Tim Payne at right back for the second time in quick succession, then eventually set himself to curl a right-footed ball in from the top of the box.

Woud reacted late, perhaps expecting centre back Tyler Bindon to head away the cross-cum-shot, which instead bounced in front of goal and nestled in the far corner of the net.

The choice of Woud, who has made six club appearances all year, five of them for Japanese second-tier team Ventforet Kofu, over Max Crocombe, a week-in, week-out starter for Burton Albion in English League One, for the second match in a row was curious.

Against Australia in October, it was put down to the fact that Woud, effectively the fifth-choice at that point, had been in camp since the start of that month’s international window, while Crocombe had only come in for the final few days after initially staying with his club so as not to risk losing his starting spot.

A similar situation was cited by Bazeley here, with Crocombe playing for Burton Albion in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday night before flying to Greece. “He's just joined a little bit late. We've got three good goalkeepers here. We decided to go to Michael and while he's disappointed to concede goals as we all are, I thought he played pretty well throughout the game.”

The All Whites should have been given the chance to respond from the penalty spot minutes after falling behind, when Sarpreet Singh was brought down by Greek right back George Baldock as he went to meet a cutback from Callum McCowatt inside the box.

Chris Wood had already had a penalty shout waved away when he went down after being shouldered off the ball by Greek centre back Konstantinos Mavropanos and the referee again called no foul here, in what looked a more clear-cut situation.

When the All Whites worked the ball back, Matt Garbett had a shot saved from just about the same position that Singh was initially in.

Greece called on six of the 11 starters from their last outing in October, a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands in qualifying for next year’s European Championship in Germany.

They had a slickness in attack that made them a constant threat, but the All Whites were able to put them under pressure when pressing high down the other end.

As Bazeley noted, Woud was otherwise strong after his early blunder, making a couple of good saves, while also being more willing to play short passes than he had been against Australia, where he went long at almost every opportunity.

One of his saves came from a header by Dimitrios Kourbelis at a corner in the 29th minute, but there was then nothing he could do as Giorgos Giakoumakis beat Bindon, making his first start, to the loose ball and doubled Greece’s lead.

A shot by Singh from the edge of the box that went wide to the left was the All Whites’ other chance of note in the first half. As the second began, Ben Waine replaced Wood, who was making just his second appearance after returning from a hamstring injury.

Elijah Just replaced Singh just after the hour-mark and immediately put Waine in an excellent position to score, but his shot from right in front was blocked and sent out for a corner. Bindon’s header at the ensuing set-piece was then sent wide.

The All Whites acquitted themselves well as they continued to press for an equaliser, but failed to test Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos – a team-mate of Wood’s at English Premier League club Nottingham Forest – at any stage.

Had they not been chasing the game so early – and if the penalty shouts had gone their way – they might well have been able to get more from it.

The All Whites now head to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland next Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) in their final match of 2023.