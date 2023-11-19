New Zealand end Fifa under-17 World Cup campaign with third defeat

New Zealand defender Marley Leuluai challenges Mateo Levy of Mexico at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

The New Zealand under-17 boys football team have ended the World Cup winless after a 4-0 loss to Mexico in Indonesia.

Coach Martin Bullock said his team “gave everything out there’’ during their three Group F matches.

Bullock said in a television interview that Mexico “really made it difficult for us’’ before 6136 spectators at Bandung’s Jalak Harupat Stadium on Saturday night.

Kickoff was delayed after adverse weather, but the New Zealanders had the best early chance when Wellington Phoenix forward Luke Supyk rounded the Mexican keeper. However, Mexican defender Isaac Martinez blocked the ball on the line.

Crucially, Mexico scored either side of halftime. Fidel Barajas grabbed an opener in the 42nd minute, and Adrian Fernandez doubled the lead two minutes after the restart.

A brace from player of the match Stephano Carrillo embellished Mexico’s winning margin.

His second goal came from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Kiwi keeper Matt Foord.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/Getty Images Stephano Carrillo of Mexico is fouled by Matt Foord of New Zealand, resulting in a penalty.

Mexico joined group winners Germany in the knockout stages.

New Zealand had earlier lost 3-0 to Venezuela and 3-1 to Germany.

They scored one goal and conceded 10 in total.