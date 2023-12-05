Katie Bowen to earn 100th cap as Football Ferns face Colombia in front of empty stands

International friendly: Football Ferns v Colombia; Where: Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogotá, Colombia; When: Wednesday 9am (NZ time); Coverage: Live on FIFA+, TVNZ+, Duke; live updates on Stuff

The first time Katie Bowen pulled on a New Zealand shirt was on her 14th birthday, when she played an age-group international against Australia in the lead-up to the 2008 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Fifteen years on, she is set to make her 100th appearance at senior level for the Football Ferns when they face Colombia in Bogotá on Wednesday (NZ time), looking to build on the 0-0 draw they managed in their first meeting at the weekend.

Bowen has been the Ferns’ standout performer in 2023, most notably during their three FIFA Women’s World Cup matches on home soil in July, where her efforts at centre back played a large part in them conceding just once in 270 minutes.

Speaking ahead of the rematch with Colombia, who were quarterfinalists at the World Cup, the 29-year-old said she was eager to mark it with what would be just the Ferns’ third win in 16 matches this year.

“I don't think it's really hit me yet. I think it will hit me after the game,” Bowen said as she spoke on match eve.

“I'm focused on executing our game plan and getting a result against Colombia first and then whatever comes with that, comes with that.

“Hopefully it's a strong performance and one that we will remember as a team.

“It has been fun making 100 appearances for my country.”

While the draw between the Ferns and Colombia on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) was played in front of a vibrant crowd at Estadio Campin in Bogotá, the rematch at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo will be played behind closed doors, but still televised.

Their previous visit to South America, for a pair of losses to Chile in September, also featured one match in front of a crowd and one match without one, the latter prompting controversy as it doubled as the 100th appearance for the hosts’ star goalkeeper, Christiane Endler, who has since retired from international duty.

After such a strong show of support on the weekend, in Colombia’s first home fixture since their run to the last eight of the World Cup, Ferns coach Jitka Klimková was disappointed it wouldn’t be the case when they meet again.

“It's a little bit disappointing that we are going to play now without fans.

“I think that having this kind of atmosphere in women's football is what we are dreaming for.

“The women's game deserves people are around and fans in the stands, so we can promote the women's game more and more.

“That's a little bit disappointing, that we are just going to play in a quiet stadium, but we will focus on what we can control and under our control is our performance.”

The Ferns won’t have fullbacks Grace Neville or Ali Riley available, the former having missed the trip altogether due to a tooth issue and the captain having picked up a minor injury in training.

There will also be no debut for Wellington Phoenix centre back Marisa van der Meer, who suffered a knee injury in the warm-up before the first match.

Klimková said they were waiting on the results of scans and she didn’t want to comment further until they had been received.

Football Ferns – December international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Victoria Esson, Anna Leat

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Katie Bowen, Michaela Foster, Ally Green, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Aniela Jensen, Katie Kitching, Malia Steinmetz, Kate Taylor

Forwards: Ava Collins, Manaia Elliott, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Ruby Nathan, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell

Fixtures (NZ time)

At Estadio El Campin, Bogotá, Colombia: Football Ferns 0 Colombia 0. HT: 0-0

Wednesday, December 6, 9am: v Colombia; Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogotá